Hot 11: Post Wisconsin (B1G Champ Game)
INDIANAPOLIS - It was not a game for the weak of heart, at least in the first half.
Ohio State found itself down by two scores going into halftime, most damaging was a 75-yard drive in the final minute of the half that took all of 32 seconds of game time to watch the Badgers drive the field on just three plays.
The Buckeyes would get it sorted out eventually however and would run off the final 27 points of the game and keep the Badgers mostly in check down the stretch.
Now as we wait for the bowl game here in a couple of weeks, it is time to update the Hot 11 once again with the first 13 games of the season in mind, not just the last 60 minutes.
This is a feature that we run weekly and there is always movement on this list after each game is played. What we don't do is over-correct from game-to-game. If a player comes out of nowhere to have a big game, he won't move up to the top-four of the list and conversely, one bad game won't drop a player off the list entirely if he was ranked highly just a week before.
How did the most recent contest change our list? Take a look below and be sure to vote each week over in The Horseshoe Lounge to have your voice heard.
|Rank
|Who
|Why
|
1.
|
Chase Young
|
Wisconsin had a different approach to limit Chase Young in this game and while he never was able to sack Jack Coan, he still recorded two pass breakups, had two quarterback hurries and 1.5 tackles for loss. People who just immediately go to the sack numbers may wonder where Young has gone but just watch the tape and you will see he is still very much there. Last Week: 1
|
2.
|
Justin Fields
|
Statistically this was not one of Fields' best games when you look at it as a whole but the second half line as Ohio State would go on a 27-0 run was impressive where he went 12-17 for 172 yards with three touchdown passes. There is no denying just how important he is to this team. Last Week: 2
|
3.
|
JK Dobbins
|
We really debated on wanting to move Dobbins up, he has played that well down the stretch but it is just really difficult to overtake either of the top-two spots. All Dobbins has done over this three-game stretch is average 33 carries per game, 180 yards per game and total seven touchdowns over that stretch against some of the best defenses the Buckeyes have faced to date. Last Week: 3
|
4.
|
Jeff Okudah
|
The Badgers found success throwing the ball that few teams had found this season, at least in the first half. Okudah was a strong performer out there throughout the game and while he was not perfect, it does not do anything to take away from the entire body of work that has likely solidified him as a first-half of round one pick in the upcoming draft. Last Week: 4
|
5.
|
Chris Olave
|
Olave was kept out of the end zone but if Fields' 50-yard pass to him would have been more on a line, it would have resulted in a long touchdown. With that being said, he ended the game with five receptions and 94 receiving yards as he really as emerged as a go-to guy in the offense. Last Week: 5
|
6.
|
Malik Harrison
|
It was a tale of two halves for the defense, especially in terms of the run defense. The Badgers ran the ball 16 times in the second half for just six yards. Harrison and the defense really were able to impose their will in that half after seeing the Badgers go off for 194 yards and three rushing touchdowns in the first 30 minutes of the game. Last Week: 8
|
7.
|
Davon Hamilton
|
Interior line, regardless of which side of the ball does not get enough notice but Hamilton continues to play well. The Buckeyes had to clean up some things from the first half to the second but Hamilton made the most of his time on the field. Last Week: 6
|
8.
|
KJ Hill
|
Hill was right outside the top-11 last week and a seven reception for 83-yard game with two huge touchdowns is more than enough to make a triumphant return to the list. This was the first game all season where Hill had multiple receiving touchdowns and the Buckeye needed every point in this game to finally put away the Badgers. Last Week: NR
|
9.
|
Thayer Munford
|
Probably from the surface not the best game that the line has had but there were times where Wisconsin sent more people than Ohio State had back to block. Munford and the rest of the line saw a less-mobile Fields get sacked five times and that will have to be cleaned up against a stout Clemson defense. Last Week: 7
|
10.
|
Shaun Wade
|
Wade only was out there for 36 defensive snaps according to the PFF.com count but still played very well. Wade has his own tackle for loss when the coaches sent him in on a blitz and just played very well after missing last week's games. Last Week: 10
|
11.
|
Jordan Fuller
|
Fuller often can be the forgotten man by fans in Ohio State's three-corners scheme, but he is one of the most valuable players out there for Ohio State, even when the numbers don't really jump off the page. Last Week: 11