INDIANAPOLIS - It was not a game for the weak of heart, at least in the first half.

Ohio State found itself down by two scores going into halftime, most damaging was a 75-yard drive in the final minute of the half that took all of 32 seconds of game time to watch the Badgers drive the field on just three plays.

The Buckeyes would get it sorted out eventually however and would run off the final 27 points of the game and keep the Badgers mostly in check down the stretch.

Now as we wait for the bowl game here in a couple of weeks, it is time to update the Hot 11 once again with the first 13 games of the season in mind, not just the last 60 minutes.

This is a feature that we run weekly and there is always movement on this list after each game is played. What we don't do is over-correct from game-to-game. If a player comes out of nowhere to have a big game, he won't move up to the top-four of the list and conversely, one bad game won't drop a player off the list entirely if he was ranked highly just a week before.

How did the most recent contest change our list? Take a look below and be sure to vote each week over in The Horseshoe Lounge to have your voice heard.