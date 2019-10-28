COLUMBUS, Ohio - We have now reached the second open week of the schedule and the Buckeyes are sitting at a perfect 8-0, and while not everything has been perfect along the way, there is not a lot to criticize about how this team has performed through the first 66-percent of its schedule.

There have been a few slow starts along the way, just like the Ohio State versus Wisconsin game, where the offense did not get on the board until around the seven-minute mark of the second quarter, but the defense had Ohio State's back and held the Badgers off the board until the 3rd quarter on a short field that was set up with a blocked punt. And beyond that? The defense did not allow anything else as the Badgers were held to less than 200 yards of total offense.

It is now time to update the Hot 11 after the latest performance as the Buckeyes get an extra week to rest and rehabilitate but not lose the edge as the final four games will come at them fast and the final two should be the toughest with a home date against Penn State and then a road trip to take on Michigan. With so much still on the table, the Buckeyes can't afford to give an inch as they are one of just a few unbeatens left out there.

This is a feature that we run weekly and there is always movement on this list after each game is played. What we don't do is over-correct from game-to-game. If a player comes out of nowhere to have a big game, he won't move up to the top-four of the list and conversely, one bad game won't drop a player off the list entirely if he was ranked highly just a week before.

How did the most recent contest change our list? Take a look below and be sure to vote each week over in The Horseshoe Lounge to have your voice heard.