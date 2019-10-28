Hot 11: Post-Wisconsin
COLUMBUS, Ohio - We have now reached the second open week of the schedule and the Buckeyes are sitting at a perfect 8-0, and while not everything has been perfect along the way, there is not a lot to criticize about how this team has performed through the first 66-percent of its schedule.
There have been a few slow starts along the way, just like the Ohio State versus Wisconsin game, where the offense did not get on the board until around the seven-minute mark of the second quarter, but the defense had Ohio State's back and held the Badgers off the board until the 3rd quarter on a short field that was set up with a blocked punt. And beyond that? The defense did not allow anything else as the Badgers were held to less than 200 yards of total offense.
It is now time to update the Hot 11 after the latest performance as the Buckeyes get an extra week to rest and rehabilitate but not lose the edge as the final four games will come at them fast and the final two should be the toughest with a home date against Penn State and then a road trip to take on Michigan. With so much still on the table, the Buckeyes can't afford to give an inch as they are one of just a few unbeatens left out there.
This is a feature that we run weekly and there is always movement on this list after each game is played. What we don't do is over-correct from game-to-game. If a player comes out of nowhere to have a big game, he won't move up to the top-four of the list and conversely, one bad game won't drop a player off the list entirely if he was ranked highly just a week before.
How did the most recent contest change our list? Take a look below and be sure to vote each week over in The Horseshoe Lounge to have your voice heard.
1.
|
Chase Young
|
This was the easiest choice of the season right here. Four sacks, five tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, just absolute domination. We could go on and go on, but why? Best defensive player in the country and very well may be the best played in the country. #ChaseYoung4Heisman Last Week: 1
|
2.
|
JK Dobbins
|
Ohio State's other No. 2 moves back into No. 2 on this list with a 163-yard rushing day (two touchdowns) and three receptions for 58 yards. When the Buckeyes were going through some tough offensive sledding early in the game, Dobbins was there as a receiver to extend drives and get the Buckeyes the momentum that they needed. Oh, and Dobbins is now a three-time 1,000-yard rusher. Not bad. Last Week: 3
|
3.
|
Justin Fields
|
The weather certainly did not help things as the ball was wet and the drops were aplenty, but Fields himself probably would have a hard time rating this past game as one of his better ones. He still was good for 167 yards of passing, two touchdowns passes and a touchdown run. The bar is really high now for Fields and he likes it that way. Last Week: 2
|
4.
|
Jeff Okudah
|
The Badgers did not have much going in the passing game and Jeff Okudah was a big reason. He only was credited with four tackles but when you have an opponent that attempts 17 passes and completes 10 of them for just 108 yards, you have to tip your hat to the pass defense and Okudah is playing as well as anyone in the secondary in the B1G right now. Last Week: 4
|
5.
|
Chris Olave
|
The Buckeyes have done a good job this year of spreading out the receptions but we are starting to see a pattern develop that Olave is going to start getting his in each game because he is so precise in his routes and so sure-handed when it is thrown his way. Seven receptions in this game for 93 yards and two touchdowns moves him up the list and it might be hard to unseat him at this point. Last Week: 10
|
6.
|
Malik Harrison
|
Harrison is not going to get the notoriety of some of the other defensive players and really did not even pop on the stat page when you looked at it postgame, but if you go back and watch the tape, he was out there just making his presence known and when he was not making tackles, he was contributing in other ways by blowing up plays and just making things downright terrible for Wisconsin. Last Week: 6
|
7.
|
Thayer Munford
|
Ohio State's offensive line had some struggles at some points in this game and you could tell that Munford was out there just trying to gut it out despite being less than 100-percent. So while his own personal production was not there, at least to what he is used to providing, there has to be some credit given for being out there and not letting his teammates down with being out, especially as the Buckeyes are a little thin at tackle currently. Last Week: 5
|
8.
|
Jordan Fuller
|
Fuller is going to be another player that people will go back and think about this game and wonder what his role was in a game where the Badgers only had 191 yards of total offense and held the ball for just 28 minutes (10 minutes less than their average). Fuller was there on the few occasions that the Badgers were able to get into the second level and put the Wisconsin offensive players down on the turf. Last Week: 7
|
9.
|
Damon Arnette
|
There were some vocal critics of Arnette to start the season out of the fandom but most of them have either gone silent or a few have actually owned the fact that they were just wrong about the Ohio State corner. Arnette led the team in tackles with seven and had a big tackle for loss in the game. He almost made the 'eternal highlight real' as he came close to landing a diving sack of Jack Coan when the defender went low and forced him to the air. Sure, the play did not come together as planned, but Arnette is playing really well right now. Last Week: NR
|
10.
|
Jonah Jackson
|
We mentioned earlier that the offensive line was tested as Fields was sacked five times in the game but the voters felt that Jonah Jackson had a solid game at his guard position and he had been hovering right around 12th or 13th for several weeks and his contributions this week were enough to move him up a couple of spots and back into the list. Last Week: NR
|
11.
|
KJ Hill
|
The rain certainly did not help Hill's day with a couple of drops along the way and only one reception. There are no bigger fans of Hill than our voters and we are still thinking that this is an aberration and the games against Maryland and Rutgers will be just what the doctor ordered for Hill to regain some momentum going into the teeth of the schedule. Last Week: 9