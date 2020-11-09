BuckeyeGrove - Hot 11: Post Rutgers

Hot 11: Post Rutgers
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Saturday's game was one of those that everyone was happy to get the win but left with a bit of a sour taste in their mouths. Sure, the Buckeyes scored 49 points, never really felt that this game was in doubt but there plenty of instances where the Buckeyes coulda, shoulda, woulda blow the doors off the visiting Scarlet Knights.
To Rutgers' credit, they emptied the playbook, throwing the kitchen sink at the Buckeyes, and Ohio State was able to withstand all of those attacks, to varying levels of success. And the thought that teams in December might try the same one-in-a-million type of plays that Rutgers did seems to be a bit of a pipe dream, there are always concerns that teams will find ways to exploit some of the same weaknesses within their own scheme and use it against the Buckeyes.
So, this was an odd Hot 11 for us, we had more players jump into the ranks of the list from outside than in usual weeks, but the top group of players remain the same.
This is a feature that we run weekly and there is always movement on this list after each game is played. What we don't do is over-correct from game-to-game. If a player comes out of nowhere to have a big game, he won't move up to the top-four of the list and conversely, one bad game won't drop a player off the list entirely if he was ranked highly just a week before.
How did the most recent contest change our list? Take a look below and be sure to vote each week over in The Horseshoe Lounge to have your voice heard.
|Rank
|Who
|Why
|
1.
|
Justin Fields
|
Ho-hum, 24-28 for five touchdowns, 314 yards as well as a touchdown on the ground. It is an odd situation, fans want to see as much Justin Fields as possible but then also get up in arms when he is playing in the 4th quarter. A better job of closing the door by the defense would have ended Fields' night sooner, but let's not pretend that you don't enjoy seeing him throw the ball out there. Last Week: 1
|
2.
|
Chris Olave
|
Speaking of ho-hum, another two touchdowns for Olave in this one, five receptions and 64 yards. He just make it look so easy, almost effortless. There was a lot of effort that went into hours upon hours of honing his craft to make it look so easy out there. Last Week: 2
|
3.
|
Garrett Wilson
|
When we told many of you last season that Wilson may end up being better than Olave, there were a few jeers and complaints, but honestly it may be difficult to say who really has the edge in this battle. Fortunately, they play on the same team and it is not Olave versus Wilson, it is Buckeyes versus the world. Last Week: 3
|
4.
|
Wyatt Davis
|
We are going to have to sit down and watch the line closer because it is so easy to blame the line for issues but conversely, it is often easy to just ignore a line that came into this season with the highest of high praises. The line as a whole had a rough night in an empty stadium with holding calls, but Davis was not a victim of that, but this line needs to clean up a lot of things in the next handful of weeks. Last Week: 4
|
5.
|
Tommy Togiai
|
This was not a three-sack game for Togiai but he still continues to prove that he is a player that cannot be taken lightly on the field. You know that Rutgers watched that tape and with a defensive-minded Greg Schiano, he made darn sure that a player like Tommy was not going to change this game. Last Week: 7
|
6.
|
Shaun Wade
|
Wade saw as much work as anyone on the defense on Saturday night with 66 snaps played of 88. People will focus on the touchdown that was thrown on the guy that he was covering and while the receiver did body himself into better position, it was not a case of Wade blowing the coverage. But beyond that play, Wade is still playing well, but maybe not jumping off the page like fans at hoped for this season. Last Week: 6
|
7.
|
Thayer Munford
|
Again, we always struggle with our offensive line rankings, you get removed from the game and might not have as fond of a memory of how the line played, but you need to pop in the tape and not let recency sway you. Fields was sacked twice in the game, but where did the rush come from? Ohio State did rush for 203 yards but there were more than a few zero-yard and negative rushes in that game. Last Week: 5
|
8.
|
Tuf Borland
|
Borland led the team in tackles and registered the only sack of the game. He had one of his best games in recent memory for the Buckeyes, at least upon first glance. It is also good for the Buckeyes that the linebackers have made their presence known in this list and it does not stop with Tuf. Last Week: NR
|
9.
|
Jeremy Ruckert
|
Maybe it is the year of the tight end, or at least he year of Ruckert as he had four more receptions and another touchdown in this most recent game. He and Luke Farrell are splitting the load in terms of being on the field but Ruckert has really developed into a dangerous, and often overlooked, weapon in the passing offense. Last Week: NR
|
10.
|
Haskell Garrett
|
Garrett did not blow up in this game but also did not do anything to warrant any sort of major drop in the rankings either. This upcoming game against Maryland just has the feeling that Ohio State's interior line could end up having a big role in the outcome of how things turn out. Last Week: 9
|
11.
|
Baron Browning
|
There was a lot of groundswell to put Justin Hilliard in this spot as well for his return to the lineup, but we could not look past a strong game from Browning. Despite only playing 35 snaps according to PFF.com, he still racked up five tackles, a TFL and was just generally disruptive during his run on the field. Last Week: NR