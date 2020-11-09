BuckeyeGrove - Hot 11: Post Rutgers

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Saturday's game was one of those that everyone was happy to get the win but left with a bit of a sour taste in their mouths. Sure, the Buckeyes scored 49 points, never really felt that this game was in doubt but there plenty of instances where the Buckeyes coulda, shoulda, woulda blow the doors off the visiting Scarlet Knights.

To Rutgers' credit, they emptied the playbook, throwing the kitchen sink at the Buckeyes, and Ohio State was able to withstand all of those attacks, to varying levels of success. And the thought that teams in December might try the same one-in-a-million type of plays that Rutgers did seems to be a bit of a pipe dream, there are always concerns that teams will find ways to exploit some of the same weaknesses within their own scheme and use it against the Buckeyes.

So, this was an odd Hot 11 for us, we had more players jump into the ranks of the list from outside than in usual weeks, but the top group of players remain the same.

This is a feature that we run weekly and there is always movement on this list after each game is played. What we don't do is over-correct from game-to-game. If a player comes out of nowhere to have a big game, he won't move up to the top-four of the list and conversely, one bad game won't drop a player off the list entirely if he was ranked highly just a week before.

How did the most recent contest change our list? Take a look below