Hot 11: Post Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. - There are not many teams out there in the nation that could put up 56 points, win a game by 35 and still have everyone talk about it being a down game. Part of that is on Rutgers, the last place team in the Big Ten, a team that has struggled mightily on both sides of the ball and just seems to be playing out the string until a new coach is named and fans of the Scarlet Knights hope for a return to a Greg Schiano-era where Rutgers was very much competitive instead of a schedule filler.
But a lot of this was on an Ohio State team that came out and had the game sitting at 42-7 before things just really started to lock up with the 2s and 3s entering the game. Yes, the Buckeyes gave up an uncharacteristic first quarter touchdown after a special teams blunder gave Rutgers a short field. Yes, the offense really seemed to go into hibernation in the second half as a noticeable divide between the 1s and 2s emerged. Yes, the Buckeyes were without a lot of guys who would normally see action, starting with Chase Young.
At the end of the day, it was a win, a five-score win and now it is time to get on to the next one. But before we move completely over to Penn State week, let's see how this game puts any changes in our Hot 11. And again like last week, we are leaving Chase Young off the list for this week just in order to get 11 names in this list with Young serving his second and final game of a NCAA suspension. He will return to the list after the Penn State game.
This is a feature that we run weekly and there is always movement on this list after each game is played. What we don't do is over-correct from game-to-game. If a player comes out of nowhere to have a big game, he won't move up to the top-four of the list and conversely, one bad game won't drop a player off the list entirely if he was ranked highly just a week before.
How did the most recent contest change our list? Take a look below and be sure to vote each week over in The Horseshoe Lounge to have your voice heard.
|Rank
|Who
|Why
|
1.
|
Justin Fields
|
While it was not absolutely perfect, it was pretty close on a 15-19 passing day for 305 yards (career high) with four touchdowns and a season low three rushes for 30 yards (10 YPC). Sure, it would have been great if he would have hit Chris Olave in stride or this or that, but it is some real nitpicking on a strong outing for Fields. Now about getting stuffed on two plays on the goal line... Last Week: 1
|
2.
|
JK Dobbins
|
What would Dobbins' numbers be if he actually played in the second half against a gassed defense? Many games never saw that materialize this season, and he was taken out at halftime of this one after 89 yards on 17 carries and a pair of scores. There was a lot of tread left on the tires in this game and Dobbins wanted back in but the coaches made the decision to park him after just two quarters. Last Week: 2
|
3.
|
Jeff Okudah
|
We say it pretty much every week and will continue to say it, less is more as a cornerback. If you are in with a bunch of PBUs, tackles and the like, it sure looks to us like a team is trying to test you. Nobody wants to test Okudah and his one tackle (assisted) on the day is proof enough that everyone knows where he is and that other areas of the field were at least looked at. Last Week: 3
|
4.
|
Chris Olave
|
Somehow, some way, Chris Olave did not find the end zone in this one and while he only had the four receptions on the day, it was still good for 139 yards. Teams know that he is a focal point of the offense and they still can't take him away. It is just scary to think what he might be able to do against a Penn State secondary that is taking on some water to end the season. Last Week: 7
|
5.
|
Thayer Munford
|
The offensive line was not perfect in this game but still led Ohio State to almost 600 yards of total offense in a game where it just felt as if Ohio State couldn't get out of first gear in the second half. The Buckeyes only gave up one sack and the first team line was already on the bench at that point while the rushing attack was steady, even if it never broke open that big run that we have seen in so many games before. Last Week: 4
|
6.
|
Shaun Wade
|
Wade made his presence known in the first couple of minutes of the game with a tip-drill to himself on an interception and then was also credited with a forced fumble all within Rutgers' first four offensive plays of the game. With no Damon Arnette out there, it was on Wade and Okudah to bring along a young guy like Sevyn Banks, and the whole unit looked really good out there in doing so. Last Week: 11
|
7.
|
Malik Harrison
|
Harrison led the Buckeyes with two TFLs in the game and while he did not have to do a lot against a Rutgers offense that sputtered for most of the first half (when Ohio State was not giving it help) Harrison continues to play very well. Last Week: 5
|
8.
|
Davon Hamilton
|
Hamilton had Ohio State's only sack as Rutgers decided it was not going to get beat by Ohio State's pass rush and instead opted to get the ball out of the QB's hands quickly. Hamilton continues to be one of those unsung types of players by most people but has been a fixture on this list, showing that we are well aware of what he is doing. Last Week: 6
|
9.
|
KJ Hill
|
Hill continues to get back into the swing of things and in pursuit of the Ohio State career receptions mark with four more in this game and a score. He never seemed to have a defender within two yards of him much of the way and is just a great weapon to have. Last Week: 10
|
10.
|
Jordan Fuller
|
Sometimes it is hard to show what a defensive player did when there are not big numbers attached to his name. Fuller had a fumble recovery in the game and really just took any chances of a big play away from the Scarlet Knights in this game when he was on the field. Last Week: 8
|
11.
|
Wyatt Davis
|
We honestly had a three-way tie in this spot with Davis, Jonah Jackson and Bin Victor and just decided to give it to Davis since the other two have made the list in the past and wanted to highlight another Ohio State offensive lineman as the unit is just more than Thayer Munford. Yes, there are still some things that need to be cleaned up, especially with the goal line failure in the first half, but all-in-all, who is talking about having to start "four new guys" any longer here? Last Week: NR