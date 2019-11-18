PISCATAWAY, N.J. - There are not many teams out there in the nation that could put up 56 points, win a game by 35 and still have everyone talk about it being a down game. Part of that is on Rutgers, the last place team in the Big Ten, a team that has struggled mightily on both sides of the ball and just seems to be playing out the string until a new coach is named and fans of the Scarlet Knights hope for a return to a Greg Schiano-era where Rutgers was very much competitive instead of a schedule filler.

But a lot of this was on an Ohio State team that came out and had the game sitting at 42-7 before things just really started to lock up with the 2s and 3s entering the game. Yes, the Buckeyes gave up an uncharacteristic first quarter touchdown after a special teams blunder gave Rutgers a short field. Yes, the offense really seemed to go into hibernation in the second half as a noticeable divide between the 1s and 2s emerged. Yes, the Buckeyes were without a lot of guys who would normally see action, starting with Chase Young.

At the end of the day, it was a win, a five-score win and now it is time to get on to the next one. But before we move completely over to Penn State week, let's see how this game puts any changes in our Hot 11. And again like last week, we are leaving Chase Young off the list for this week just in order to get 11 names in this list with Young serving his second and final game of a NCAA suspension. He will return to the list after the Penn State game.

This is a feature that we run weekly and there is always movement on this list after each game is played. What we don't do is over-correct from game-to-game. If a player comes out of nowhere to have a big game, he won't move up to the top-four of the list and conversely, one bad game won't drop a player off the list entirely if he was ranked highly just a week before.

How did the most recent contest change our list? Take a look below and be sure to vote each week over in The Horseshoe Lounge to have your voice heard.