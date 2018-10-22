Many people saw that this 2018 Ohio State football team had its flaws but through the first seven games, the Buckeyes managed to let talent outweigh any sort of shortcomings in terms of running the ball or giving up the big play.

On Saturday night, even with a huge edge in terms of talent up-and-down the roster, the Buckeye fortunes ran out as a determined and dialed-in Purdue team took down the Buckeyes in West Lafayette (Ind.) in a 49-20 rout.

Not much went right for the Buckeyes. It was windy conditions but that had little bearing on the game as Purdue had to play in the same conditions and Ohio State's old nemeses of the lack of running the ball and giving up the big plays. Add to that an unfamiliar foe of the Buckeyes looking essentially lost when getting punched in the mouth. It is not as if the Buckeyes have not trailed this season, the team has been behind in its last three games, but this week it just seemed there were no answers and even when the Buckeyes tried to mount a comeback, not everyone was on the same page and the efforts were often short-lived.

That makes it difficult to go through and update the Hot 11 list, a list where we look for the best 11 players on the team based on the season of work. Several players had their moments but even some of they key performers throughout the first seven games of the season seemed to be lost at times in this game.

As you know, we try not to over-correct from game-to-game. If a player comes out of nowhere to have a big game, he won't move up to the top-four of the list and conversely, one bad game won't drop a player off the list entirely if he was ranked highly just a week before.

How did week one performances change our list? Take a look below and be sure to vote each week over in The Horseshoe Lounge to have your voice heard.