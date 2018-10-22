Hot 11: Post Purdue
Many people saw that this 2018 Ohio State football team had its flaws but through the first seven games, the Buckeyes managed to let talent outweigh any sort of shortcomings in terms of running the ball or giving up the big play.
On Saturday night, even with a huge edge in terms of talent up-and-down the roster, the Buckeye fortunes ran out as a determined and dialed-in Purdue team took down the Buckeyes in West Lafayette (Ind.) in a 49-20 rout.
Not much went right for the Buckeyes. It was windy conditions but that had little bearing on the game as Purdue had to play in the same conditions and Ohio State's old nemeses of the lack of running the ball and giving up the big plays. Add to that an unfamiliar foe of the Buckeyes looking essentially lost when getting punched in the mouth. It is not as if the Buckeyes have not trailed this season, the team has been behind in its last three games, but this week it just seemed there were no answers and even when the Buckeyes tried to mount a comeback, not everyone was on the same page and the efforts were often short-lived.
That makes it difficult to go through and update the Hot 11 list, a list where we look for the best 11 players on the team based on the season of work. Several players had their moments but even some of they key performers throughout the first seven games of the season seemed to be lost at times in this game.
As you know, we try not to over-correct from game-to-game. If a player comes out of nowhere to have a big game, he won't move up to the top-four of the list and conversely, one bad game won't drop a player off the list entirely if he was ranked highly just a week before.
How did week one performances change our list? Take a look below and be sure to vote each week over in The Horseshoe Lounge to have your voice heard.
|Rank
|Who
|Why
|
1.
|
Dwayne Haskins
|
Saturday was not one of Dwayne Haskins' best nights as a Buckeye. Sure, he broke the single-game passing yardage record for the Buckeyes and he also broke the passing attempts mark, by 21 attempts (52 was the old mark) but he was far from the same passer that everyone had seen for previous weeks for a multitude of reasons. Last Week: 1
|
2.
|
K.J. Hill
|
HIll was tied for the lead in receptions with nine and had 105 yards to go along with that. It just was a game where people did not seem to be in sync but Hill played about as well as anyone, but even he was not perfect on the night as the Buckeyes could not stay out of their own way. Last Week: 2
|
3.
|
Dre'mont Jones
|
From a statistical standpoint, Jones did not have his best game either on Saturday but he has really been the steady and most consistent force on the Ohio State defensive line, the best unit on that side of the ball for the Buckeyes. Without having Nick Bosa out there or even a consistent Chase Young, teams really have made an effort to keep Jones in check. Last Week: 3
|
4.
|
Jordan Fuller
|
Fuller had five tackles for the Buckeyes and a pass breakup. It was a challenging night for many in the back seven for the Buckeyes and while Fuller was not immune to whatever it was that had the Buckeyes in its clutches, he had one of the better nights back there. Last Week: 4
|
5.
|
J.K. Dobbins
|
Dobbins was a non-factor in the run game, but that could be said about the entire run offense. His 24 yards on the ground will be largely forgettable upon looking back on this game. He did play a role in the passing game with four receptions for 34 yards but it really was a tough game all around. Last Week: 6
|
6.
|
Kendall Sheffield
|
Sheffield is not one to do many (any) interviews but has been coming along late as a solid member of the secondary. With the injury to (and subsequent decision not to bring) Damon Arnette on the trip, Sheffield had to play a larger role and forced a fumble and played about as well as anyone on the defense this week. Last Week: 7
|
7.
|
Parris Campbell
|
Campbell also had nine catches for 43 yards this week but he too was kept out of the end zone. His nine catches were more efficient on only 11 targets but he too just couldn't make that big play as the Buckeyes tried to isolate him in open space and he could not make that one man miss to spring a huge play early in the game when it was still being contested. Last Week: 5
|
8.
|
Terry McLaurin
|
McLaurin had a touchdown for the Buckeyes but it was too little, too late. It did close the lead down to 15 points but there were less than five minutes left and the Buckeyes had not shown an ability to string stops together on defense. Last Week: 8
|
9.
|
Jeffrey Okudah
|
Okudah saw a lot more action as well with the absence of Arnette from the team this week due to injury. It was not always a perfect night but he did make enough plays to get mentioned this week with the list as he has been improving as the year goes on. Last Week: NR
|
10.
|
Michael Jordan
|
It is not fair to lump Jordan in with some of the issues that the line had in terms of jumping early or holding, but he is part of a line that seems to be struggling, especially on the interior, in terms of run blocking. Last Week: 10
|
11.
|
Malik Harrison
|
We had a hard time breaking the tie for the final spot with names like Drue Chrisman, Robert Landers and Jonathon Cooper all getting consideration as well. Harrison makes some big plays but the issue he has is for every two big plays that he makes, there is one that can be costly for the Buckeyes. If he gets consistent, he will be a good one. Last Week: NR