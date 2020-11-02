BuckeyeGrove - Hot 11: Post Penn State

We are now two weeks into the season and the Hot 11 is starting to take a little bit of shape from the preseason list that was just a prediction on how things were going to look.

A lot of players balled out in this game against the Nittany Lions while others did not have their best game, but we won't completely drop a player for having a bad night, just like we won't change the top of the rankings on a great night. It would be really easy to put someone like Jeremy Ruckert way up on the list after his two-touchdown performance against the Nittany Lions but honestly, will the tight ends catch two touchdown passes over the next 12 quarters of football combined?

The jury remains out on that.

Other players like Marcus Hooker, Master Teague and Trey Sermon all received consideration this week as well but we only had one newcomer on the list this time around while one player had to fall off as well.

This is a feature that we run weekly and there is always movement on this list after each game is played. What we don't do is over-correct from game-to-game. If a player comes out of nowhere to have a big game, he won't move up to the top-four of the list and conversely, one bad game won't drop a player off the list entirely if he was ranked highly just a week before.

How did the most recent contest change our list? Take a look below and be sure to vote each week over in The Horseshoe Lounge to have your voice heard.