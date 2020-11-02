BuckeyeGrove - Hot 11: Post Penn State

Hot 11: Post Penn State
We are now two weeks into the season and the Hot 11 is starting to take a little bit of shape from the preseason list that was just a prediction on how things were going to look.
A lot of players balled out in this game against the Nittany Lions while others did not have their best game, but we won't completely drop a player for having a bad night, just like we won't change the top of the rankings on a great night. It would be really easy to put someone like Jeremy Ruckert way up on the list after his two-touchdown performance against the Nittany Lions but honestly, will the tight ends catch two touchdown passes over the next 12 quarters of football combined?
The jury remains out on that.
Other players like Marcus Hooker, Master Teague and Trey Sermon all received consideration this week as well but we only had one newcomer on the list this time around while one player had to fall off as well.
This is a feature that we run weekly and there is always movement on this list after each game is played. What we don't do is over-correct from game-to-game. If a player comes out of nowhere to have a big game, he won't move up to the top-four of the list and conversely, one bad game won't drop a player off the list entirely if he was ranked highly just a week before.
How did the most recent contest change our list? Take a look below and be sure to vote each week over in The Horseshoe Lounge to have your voice heard.
|Rank
|Who
|Why
|
1.
|
Justin Fields
|
Justin Fields started off strong and while he did have six whole incompletions in this game, he has been nearly perfect on the year. This game saw him throw for 318 yards and four touchdowns against a Penn State defense that will finish the year as one of the tops in the nation. Last Week: 1
|
2.
|
Chris Olave
|
Olave is really vaulting up a lot of draft boards as a draft-eligible junior and on Saturday night, he had seven catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns from Fields, both highlight worthy, one being hit in stride and the other requiring great body control to get a foot down as Olave was blanketed by a defender. Last Week: 4
|
3.
|
Garrett Wilson
|
Wilson is hot on the heels of Olave and this week had 11 receptions as the Ohio State go-to guy, for 111 yards. While WIlson was held out of the end zone it is just amazing to see how precise his routes are and how he always appears to be open. The reason why it looks that way is because he is always open. Last Week: 5
|
4.
|
Wyatt Davis
|
It was not a perfectly clear game and we do remember one play off the top of our head where Davis was beat by his defensive counterpart. You just have to shake that off and get ready for the next play. An okay game by Davis is a great game by pretty much most any other offensive lineman outside of the Ohio State program. Last Week: 3
|
5.
|
Thayer Munford
|
Munford has been a steady performer and is climbing up the charts because of that. He still won't get the same buzz as players like Davis and Myers, but Munford has proven to be every bit as valuable. Last Week: 8
|
6.
|
Shaun Wade
|
Wade is another player who may not have played up to the lofty goals that have been set for him as well as a history of being at the top of his game. Let's be honest, Jahan Dotson made some incredible catches and Sean Clifford put a few of those passes in impossible to defend spots. Yes, you want your first-round corner to be able to stop everything, but sometimes passes are going to be completed. Last Week: 2
|
7.
|
Tommy Togiai
|
While Togiai plays a very different position, just two short years ago, Chase Young had a coming out party against Penn State where he had two sacks (and was playing on two bad ankles). Togiai topped the production with three sacks of his own as he was a force that could not be stopped. It might be too much to ask for this on a weekly basis, but if the Buckeyes get a good fraction, look out. Last Week: NR
|
8.
|
Zach Harrison
|
Harrison got a start this week and had half a sack and 1.5 TFLs for his efforts. He is still putting it all together as a focal point for the line but fortunately for everyone, there are a lot of guys rolling in and out and it allows Harrison to go as hard as he can for the 30-some plays that he is in. Last Week;:9
|
9.
|
Haskell Garrett
|
Garrett did not have the big game in terms of the stats book but going back and looking at the tape, there were several times where he was the defender that blew up plays, forced Clifford to step up in the pocket and allowed others to clean up plays. Expect Garrett to grade out well this past week: Last Week: 10
|
10.
|
Josh Myers
|
Myers slides a little, there was an errant snap in the red zone that Fields had to retreat and fall on. That is not going to be enough to drop someone four spots but this is just a case of other players on the team really moving up and how the votes tallied up. Last Week: 6
|
11.
|
Pete Werner
|
Werner answered the call as Ohio State had to figure out how to deal with a prolific tight end on the other side of the field. Werner won't take all the credit for himself there, as the linebackers played well, especially in the first half as Penn State was held to just 75 yards of offense over the first two quarters: Last Week: 7