Hot 11: Post Penn State
COLUMBUS, Ohio - In case you were out of the country or under a rock for the last 48 hours, the Buckeyes are now 11-0 on the year and a step closer to returning to the College Football Playoff after a two-year hiatus, despite winning the Big Ten each of those years.
That win over Penn State assured the Buckeyes of the B1G East berth in the conference championship game and you have to believe that the Buckeyes are very much still alive for the overall No. 1 seed in the CFP group of four.
None of that matters right now with two games to go before the final lots are drawn as the Buckeyes really can't afford to let up at any step, especially after being thoroughly tested after some self-inflicted wounds made things much more dicey on Saturday than they ever needed to be.
Chase Young is back and boy did he make his presence known. We had taken him off the Hot 11 for the two weeks that he was out but promised that he would make his return to the Hot 11 once he got back on the field and there was nowhere other than No. 1 to place him and honestly, if there was a spot higher than No. 1, we would have him there.
This is a feature that we run weekly and there is always movement on this list after each game is played. What we don't do is over-correct from game-to-game. If a player comes out of nowhere to have a big game, he won't move up to the top-four of the list and conversely, one bad game won't drop a player off the list entirely if he was ranked highly just a week before.
How did the most recent contest change our list? Take a look below and be sure to vote each week over in The Horseshoe Lounge to have your voice heard.
1.
Chase Young
Three sacks, four tackles for loss, nine tackles overall, two forced fumbles... Chase Young did everything short of sell the tickets and drive the team bus on Saturday. There is not enough space in this feature to go on and on about how he is the best player in college football. By the way, he's the best player in college football. Last Week: NR
2.
Justin Fields
It is not going to go down as his highest output game for the Buckeyes and there certainly were some mistakes with the fumbles, but Justin Fields played as hard as he could and threw for 188 yards and two scores while rushing for 68 yards on 21 carries (sack adjusted). Everyone had a scare late in the game when he stayed on the field too long, but he will gut it out. Last Week: 1
3.
JK Dobbins
It was a high-effort day for Dobbins as well as he carried the ball 36 times for 157 yards and two scores. He was one carry off his career high (Maryland - 2018) and while there were not a lot of home runs hit (long of 22) he kept the chains moving and really set the tone in that opening drive where the Buckeyes marched 91 yards down the field, all on rushes. Last Week: 2
4.
Jeff Okudah
Penn State completed 16 passes and it is really hard to think of Okduah seeing that much action in the game as the top corner for a team generally is avoided for large portions of the game. Having that kind of player out there makes a team so much better, as long as the other corners can carry their weight, and at Ohio State they very much can. Last Week: 3
5.
Davon Hamilton
Hamilton played half as many snaps as Young did and really is not seen in the stat book but sometimes those interior defensive linemen get lost in the shuffle when it comes to handing out kudos post game. Penn State gave up on running inside in the first half of the game. Of course the second half saw things change a little when the quarterback change happened but even with that, Hamilton is still playing so well right now. Last Week: 8
6.
Chris Olave
Sure, Olave only had two receptions but one was for a critical touchdown and then the stat book will not show the PBU that he had on an underthrown Fields pass where he almost came away with a spectacular steal of a pass that he had no right catching. Last Week: 4
7.
Thayer Munford
There were some tough moments on the line at certain spots but as we have said in previous weeks, it is often difficult to single out one lineman over another and the Ohio State line was doing a lot of things well throughout the afternoon. Last Week: 5
8.
Malik Harrison
Harrison was another stat sheet stuffer with his 2 TFLs on the day along with nine total tackles. He is another one of those players that might get lost in all the talk about Young and Okudah and the offensive guys but Harrison really has made himself into a hell of a player. Last Week: 7
9.
Jordan Fuller
Jordan Fuller was there to clean a lot of things up when he was called upon Saturday. Not a big day in terms of numbers but do you really want your safety, often the last line of defense, to be putting up huge numbers in terms of tackles and such? Last Week: 10
10.
Shaun Wade
Wade will have a big decision to make after this season as he becomes draft eligible. He is playing at such a high level. Of course there are still some things that could be refined here and there but overall his play is among the best. Last Week: 6
11.
KJ Hill
With only 16 completed passes and 188 yards, there is not a lot to go around but Hill had four receptions for 46 yards and a big score on the north end of the stadium. He is getting closer to that all-time receptions mark. Last Week: 9