COLUMBUS, Ohio - In case you were out of the country or under a rock for the last 48 hours, the Buckeyes are now 11-0 on the year and a step closer to returning to the College Football Playoff after a two-year hiatus, despite winning the Big Ten each of those years.

That win over Penn State assured the Buckeyes of the B1G East berth in the conference championship game and you have to believe that the Buckeyes are very much still alive for the overall No. 1 seed in the CFP group of four.

None of that matters right now with two games to go before the final lots are drawn as the Buckeyes really can't afford to let up at any step, especially after being thoroughly tested after some self-inflicted wounds made things much more dicey on Saturday than they ever needed to be.

Chase Young is back and boy did he make his presence known. We had taken him off the Hot 11 for the two weeks that he was out but promised that he would make his return to the Hot 11 once he got back on the field and there was nowhere other than No. 1 to place him and honestly, if there was a spot higher than No. 1, we would have him there.

This is a feature that we run weekly and there is always movement on this list after each game is played. What we don't do is over-correct from game-to-game. If a player comes out of nowhere to have a big game, he won't move up to the top-four of the list and conversely, one bad game won't drop a player off the list entirely if he was ranked highly just a week before.

How did the most recent contest change our list? Take a look below and be sure to vote each week over in The Horseshoe Lounge to have your voice heard.