Hot 11: Post Northwestern
EVANSTON, Ill. - The Buckeyes went out and did what everyone expected going against a team with little offense and a defense, while statistically in the upper quarter of Division I-FBS, that had not faced anyone like Ohio State quite yet.
Ohio State has now broken through the 40-point plateau in six of seven games and gone beyond 50 points in three games, with two being conference games. The Ohio State defense has also held opponents in the single-digits in four of seven games and has allowed a grand total of 30 points in four conference games.
As for the Hot 11, we do have some good debates behind the scenes on who should make the list and how do you really move certain players off the list when you are looking at the 11 top players on a roster that is filled with stars. How does a guy like Blake Haubeil get on the list after kicking of 55-yard field goal when he only has eight field goal attempts on the year? How do you put a guy like Drue Chrisman on the list when he only has 22 punts over the span of seven games, despite putting 11 of them inside the 20-yard-line, 10 of them going 50-plus and only putting three in the end zone?
It can lead to some interesting text messages and we try and get the list to the final 11 and a lot of weeks it is just really shuffling the same 11 players around the list as it becomes increasingly more difficult to break into the list, no matter how talented this team is.
This is a feature that we run weekly and there is always movement on this list after each game is played. What we don't do is over-correct from game-to-game. If a player comes out of nowhere to have a big game, he won't move up to the top-four of the list and conversely, one bad game won't drop a player off the list entirely if he was ranked highly just a week before.
How did the most recent contest change our list? Take a look below and be sure to vote each week over in The Horseshoe Lounge to have your voice heard.
|Rank
|Who
|Why
|
1.
|
Chase Young
|
Why? Are you watching this team play? Chase Young had another sack, came close several other times and got to spend the fourth quarter cheering on the younger players as this game got out of hand quickly. While we know a defensive player is not going to win the Heisman, someone over at the Fawcett Center needs to put out a flier or something to start a candidacy. Last Week: 1
|
2.
|
Justin Fields
|
Fields does not need to put up ungodly numbers each week to show how important he is to this team. Sure, he threw for less than 200 yards and only had eight rushing yards, but he also was responsible for four passing touchdowns and really is the X-factor that separates Ohio State from every other team in the B1G. Last Week: 3
|
3.
|
JK Dobbins
|
Dobbins ran for 121 yards in this game, had a rushing and a receiving touchdown and broke off a 68-yard run deep into the Northwestern end. But if you take that run out of the mix, he had a pedestrian 3.1 YPC day and by his own admission postgame, it was not his best day, but it is great to see the hunger and a player not resting on two scores and a big run. Last Week: 2
|
4.
|
Jeff Okudah
|
We had to look and look and look for Okudah on the final book and while we know he played, he did not show up in the defensive stats. When you are a cornerback, that is some respect. Sure, Northwestern only completed six passes and attempted 21, but nothing went toward Okudah, showing that teams are starting to catch on. Last Week: 4
|
5.
|
Thayer Munford
|
Normally we don't include injured players on the rankings but Munford did play for 14 snaps and he showed how much better the offense is with him in there than out of there. That is not a slight on Nick Petit-Frere, who is going to be really good, but Munford is a starter for a reason. Last Week: 6
|
6.
|
Malik Harrison
|
Harrison led the Buckeyes with nine tackles and had half of a TFL and a QBH for his efforts. Harrison saw his night go into the 4th quarter as the Buckeyes were thin at linebacker without Baron Browning and Teradja Mitchell, and Harrison continues to show why he is one of the best defensive players on the team, even if he does get out of position from time-to-time. Last Week: 5
|
7.
|
Jordan Fuller
|
Fuller had five tackles on the night but again, with the Cats not really having much success throwing the ball, Fuller often found himself in some run support roles when the situation called for it. Another steady night for a captain and one of the leaders of a defense that has given up just five touchdowns. Last Week: 8
|
8.
|
Shaun Wade
|
Allow three points, expect to see a lot of defensive players on the list, even when the offense scores 52 points. Wade had two PBUs and while he did not need to make a lot of tackles, his versatility keeps him out there on the field for much of the night and he has really developed into so much more than just a big hitter. Last Week: 9
|
9.
|
KJ Hill
|
It was a very light night for Hill with just two receptions but when the Buckeyes only needed to complete 19 passes to win the game, there just were not a lot of completions to be spread around. Hill will be much more critical against a Wisconsin defense that will force the Buckeyes to make some quick decisions and the steady nature of Hill will be at a premium. Last Week: 7
|
10.
|
Chris Olave
|
Olave led the Buckeyes with five receptions, 60 yards and two touchdowns. It is amazing to think that he was just a late find for the offensive staff and what he has become. The chemistry between him and Fields is undeniable and as the Buckeyes play their three toughest games of the regular season coming up, he will play a big role. Last Week: NR
|
11.
|
Davon Hamilton
|
While Young gets all the notice and honestly defensive end is generally a more glamorous position in the eyes of the fans, Hamilton has had a great season on the interior line. He had his own QB hurry on the night and continues to play his role at a high level. Last Week: 10