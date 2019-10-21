EVANSTON, Ill. - The Buckeyes went out and did what everyone expected going against a team with little offense and a defense, while statistically in the upper quarter of Division I-FBS, that had not faced anyone like Ohio State quite yet.

Ohio State has now broken through the 40-point plateau in six of seven games and gone beyond 50 points in three games, with two being conference games. The Ohio State defense has also held opponents in the single-digits in four of seven games and has allowed a grand total of 30 points in four conference games.

As for the Hot 11, we do have some good debates behind the scenes on who should make the list and how do you really move certain players off the list when you are looking at the 11 top players on a roster that is filled with stars. How does a guy like Blake Haubeil get on the list after kicking of 55-yard field goal when he only has eight field goal attempts on the year? How do you put a guy like Drue Chrisman on the list when he only has 22 punts over the span of seven games, despite putting 11 of them inside the 20-yard-line, 10 of them going 50-plus and only putting three in the end zone?

It can lead to some interesting text messages and we try and get the list to the final 11 and a lot of weeks it is just really shuffling the same 11 players around the list as it becomes increasingly more difficult to break into the list, no matter how talented this team is.

This is a feature that we run weekly and there is always movement on this list after each game is played. What we don't do is over-correct from game-to-game. If a player comes out of nowhere to have a big game, he won't move up to the top-four of the list and conversely, one bad game won't drop a player off the list entirely if he was ranked highly just a week before.

