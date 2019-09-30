Hot 11: Post Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. - The Buckeyes certainly made a statement in their win over Nebraska on Saturday night in front of a national television audience. There has never been a bigger blowout in terms of a game having College Gameday on location than what the Buckeyes did to the Huskers and now all of the people who were saying that 'this' was going to be that first early test for Ohio State are regrouping and saying next week will be as the Huskers were obviously 'not any good' rather than giving the Buckeyes the credit for going on to road and just demolishing a team in their own building.
The Buckeyes kept the high-powered offense off the board for almost three full quarters of the game while the offense was about as efficient as it could be, even with a couple of drives stalling for field goals and the Buckeyes finally having to punt at Nebraska for the first time in recent memory (Ohio State did not punt the ball in a 2017 meeting in Lincoln).
Obviously a big win means a lot of great performances and a lot of names to kick around for this Hot 11 list. We don't have a ton of movement from last week, only one new name entering the list and just a few players moving up or down a few spots, even though the first four spots are locked in the same as just a week before.
This is a feature that we run weekly and there is always movement on this list after each game is played. What we don't do is over-correct from game-to-game. If a player comes out of nowhere to have a big game, he won't move up to the top-four of the list and conversely, one bad game won't drop a player off the list entirely if he was ranked highly just a week before.
How did the most recent contest change our list? Take a look below and be sure to vote each week over in The Horseshoe Lounge to have your voice heard.
|Rank
|Who
|Why
|
1.
|
Chase Young
|
Okay, this is the first game where Young did not have more than a sack, but he did have one and it was another one of the strip sack variety, even though the Buckeyes were unable to come up with the loose ball. Young is now sitting with eight sacks on the year, should be the top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and the biggest crime is he is not getting the mentions he should about being a defensive Heisman candidate. Last Week: 1
|
2.
|
Justin Fields
|
Fields still has not had that 300-yard type of game on the biggest of stages but he has not needed to pull that arrow out yet as the Buckeyes are just obliterating opponents. This week he throws for 212 yards and three touchdowns, runs for one and we are getting to see him do a little more with his legs on some designed QB runs. We are only just scratching the surface with him. Last Week: 2
|
3.
|
JK Dobbins
|
First the bad news, Dobbins did not score a touchdown. That's it for the bad news. Dobbins ran for 177 yards and only had one negative rush of one-yard. He ran hard for a clip of 7.4 YPC against the Huskers and pretty much all questions about which Dobbins we would see this year have been answered as the best version of Dobbins is here. Last Week: 3
|
4.
|
Jeff Okudah
|
Okudah broke through the dam and now is picking off passes in bunches as he had two including one from on his back against Nebraska. It is beyond us why any team would throw in his general direction but as long as they do, he will be there to make big plays. Last Week: 4
|
5.
|
Thayer Munford
|
As always, when it comes to breaking down top offensive linemen, it sadly because a "group" award because so often the play of the line gets graded on just a few factors. Munford is playing so well at his position after dealing with some injuries that kept him away from contact. No sign of those now as the line is opening big holes and keeping Fields clean for much of the game. Last Week: 7
|
6.
|
Malik Harrison
|
Harrison led the Buckeyes with seven tackles and had one of Ohio State's four sacks on the evening against Nebraska. He may not have had his name called as much as some of his defensive mates with Pete Werner now having a candidate for hit of the year, Jeff Okudah picking off passes and of course Chase Young being Chase Young. Last Week: 5
|
7.
|
KJ Hill
|
A relatively average day in terms of the grand scheme of things for Hill with five receptions. That career leading position in receptions is well within reach but for now, Hill is often the No. 1 option on the field and has the numbers to back that up. Last Week: 8
|
8.
|
Chris Olave
|
Olave was held out of the end zone this week and did not block any punts or do anything of a crazy nature in the special teams. But he has done enough to prove that he needs to be on this list pretty much every week and has been a favorite target of Fields all season long. Last Week: 6
|
9.
|
Jordan Fuller
|
Fuller joined in the INT parade as well, pulling in Martinez's third and final interception of the evening. Fuller continues to put together a solid final season with the Buckeyes and there is little doubt that he has a few more surprises left in him as the season goes on. Last Week: 9
|
10.
|
Jonah Jackson
|
Jackson returns to the list this week as the Buckeyes rush for more than 350 yards as a team and Jackson played a clean game from his guard position. Credit goes to the entire line as Ohio State went without starting tackle Branden Bowen and Josh Alabi stepped in and played at a high level, earning a player of the week award from the team. Last Week: NR
|
11.
|
Davon Hamilton
|
Hamilton did not get into the TFL party in this game and had some more bodies around him with the return of BB Landers and Jonathon Cooper to the lineup, but Hamilton is one of those unsung stars of the team that might not get the immediate credit that he deserves but plays a role that allows others to go out and create the 'wow' stats. Last Week: 11