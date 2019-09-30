LINCOLN, Neb. - The Buckeyes certainly made a statement in their win over Nebraska on Saturday night in front of a national television audience. There has never been a bigger blowout in terms of a game having College Gameday on location than what the Buckeyes did to the Huskers and now all of the people who were saying that 'this' was going to be that first early test for Ohio State are regrouping and saying next week will be as the Huskers were obviously 'not any good' rather than giving the Buckeyes the credit for going on to road and just demolishing a team in their own building.

The Buckeyes kept the high-powered offense off the board for almost three full quarters of the game while the offense was about as efficient as it could be, even with a couple of drives stalling for field goals and the Buckeyes finally having to punt at Nebraska for the first time in recent memory (Ohio State did not punt the ball in a 2017 meeting in Lincoln).

Obviously a big win means a lot of great performances and a lot of names to kick around for this Hot 11 list. We don't have a ton of movement from last week, only one new name entering the list and just a few players moving up or down a few spots, even though the first four spots are locked in the same as just a week before.

This is a feature that we run weekly and there is always movement on this list after each game is played. What we don't do is over-correct from game-to-game. If a player comes out of nowhere to have a big game, he won't move up to the top-four of the list and conversely, one bad game won't drop a player off the list entirely if he was ranked highly just a week before.

