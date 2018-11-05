It was a much closer final score than anyone would have liked to see for the Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon against the Huskers but there were some definite positives that could be taken out of the game with Nebraska.

And some negatives.

On the positive side was the return to the run game, the Buckeyes ran for 229 yards in the game, their second highest total of the season and highest mark since the season opener against Oregon State.

With that, the Buckeyes were held to 252 passing yards, the lowest mark of the season, but it was also the closest that Ohio State has been to that 250-250 split that Urban Meyer would like to see him team at each week.

Turnovers were a major problem though and made what should have likely been a two or three-score win into a one-score win with a pair of Ohio State fumbles and an interception of Dwayne Haskins.

The red zone offense was also much improved with scores on five of six trips including four touchdowns.

On the negative side, the chunk plays were still there, and while there were only just a couple of plays that went beyond 40-yards, it still is something that has not been completely fixed. Plus, the defense still does not seem to have everything figured out, but one thing was figured out, Brendon White needs to play more, as in a lot more.

Usually we do not put a player in the Hot 11 as the result of one game, but will we make an exception this week with White? Keep reading to find out who makes our Hot 11 list after the Nebraska game as the Buckeyes have three games to go.