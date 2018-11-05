Hot 11: Post Nebraska
It was a much closer final score than anyone would have liked to see for the Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon against the Huskers but there were some definite positives that could be taken out of the game with Nebraska.
And some negatives.
On the positive side was the return to the run game, the Buckeyes ran for 229 yards in the game, their second highest total of the season and highest mark since the season opener against Oregon State.
With that, the Buckeyes were held to 252 passing yards, the lowest mark of the season, but it was also the closest that Ohio State has been to that 250-250 split that Urban Meyer would like to see him team at each week.
Turnovers were a major problem though and made what should have likely been a two or three-score win into a one-score win with a pair of Ohio State fumbles and an interception of Dwayne Haskins.
The red zone offense was also much improved with scores on five of six trips including four touchdowns.
On the negative side, the chunk plays were still there, and while there were only just a couple of plays that went beyond 40-yards, it still is something that has not been completely fixed. Plus, the defense still does not seem to have everything figured out, but one thing was figured out, Brendon White needs to play more, as in a lot more.
Usually we do not put a player in the Hot 11 as the result of one game, but will we make an exception this week with White? Keep reading to find out who makes our Hot 11 list after the Nebraska game as the Buckeyes have three games to go.
|Rank
|Who
|Why
|
1.
|
Dwayne Haskins
|
It was not one of Haskins' biggest output days but it did not need to be with the emphasis being put on the run. Haskins certainly would have liked to have his one interception back and his numbers probably would have been a little better without a couple of miscues around him. But overall still a solid day and there is no denying who the top player on this team is. Last Week: 1
|
2.
|
Dre'mont Jones
|
For a defensive line that was supposed to be the strength of this team, Dre'mont has been the only consistent performer each week. Sure, the loss of Bosa really turned everything upside down but Jones has not been deterred by personnel changes and had a big sack and five tackles in a winning effort. Last Week: 3
|
3.
|
JK Dobbins
|
Dobbins had a tremendous game with three touchdowns and 163 yards, breaking several tackles and looking like the 2017 Dobbins that rushed for more than 1,000-yards. He had a 7.1 YPC average that fans had sorely been missing and if the Buckeyes can get a little bit more of this, it might provide that long missing balance that everyone craves. Last Week: 5
|
4.
|
Jordan Fuller
|
Fuller's game was a short one as he was ejected for targeting, a call that may have been right by the letter of the rule but certainly not correct in spirit. We are not going to punish Fuller for what we saw as a pretty weak ejection. Last Week: 4
|
5.
|
K.J. Hill
|
The usually sure-handed Hill had a rough game in terms of ball security putting a punt on the ground (and regaining control of it) followed up by losing a fumble on a big pass gain. This really is the exception and not the rule when it comes to Hill. HIs numbers were great limited this week with only two receptions. Last Week: 2
|
6.
|
Parris Campbell
|
Campbell the pass catcher was much better than Campbell the running back in this game. Parris had a big touchdown for the Buckeyes in the third quarter but the Buckeyes might want to scrap the two running plays that they tried to run with him to no success. Last Week: 7
|
7.
|
Michael Jordan
|
The offensive line got to do what they enjoy with a lot of run blocking and Michael Jordan and the rest of his fellow linemen did a solid job. While there is always room for some improvement in all facets, it was a major step in the right direction to becoming a more complete offense. Last Week: 10
|
8.
|
Kendall Sheffield
|
It was a pretty quiet game for Kendall Sheffield but as one of the only 'starters' in the secondary to play in this game, or at least see extended play, someone was going to check in on the rankings. Last Week: 6
|
9.
|
Brendon White
|
Okay, we don't normally do this, bring a player in after one game but it was a heck of a game and the fact remains that the Buckeyes through injuries or whatever reason had a lot of room in this week's Hot 11 for new additions. 13 tackles, eight of them solo, two tackles for loss and all of that coming off the bench being pressed into duty. We were impressed. Last Week: NR
|
10.
|
Malik Harrison
|
It is always difficult to know how to rank the linebackers on this list. They can have a solid game for 99-percent of the game and then one or two bad plays puts them way off the list. Harrison had far more good than bad in this game upon first vote and remains at the tail end of the list with his 13 tackles to tie White as team leaders. Last Week: 11
|
11.
|
Drue Chrisman
|
We hear you loud and clear again, Part II. We have been told time and time again that not having Chrisman on the rankings is a disservice to the entire list with the way that he has been playing. Four punts, 47.8 yard average. That's good. Last Week: NR