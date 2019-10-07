COLUMBUS, Ohio - It was not always a pretty game and it certainly was every bit as gritty as some of the better Ohio State vs. Michigan State games of the past, but when the smoke (from the fireworks) cleared, the Buckeyes were the only team left standing and now are 6-0 on the season going into the open week.

Ohio State definitely played fewer players and those players saw a lot more action in the game against the Spartans as Ohio State faced its first ranked opponent of the season.

How would the first real test of the year play into this week's Hot 11?

This is a feature that we run weekly and there is always movement on this list after each game is played. What we don't do is over-correct from game-to-game. If a player comes out of nowhere to have a big game, he won't move up to the top-four of the list and conversely, one bad game won't drop a player off the list entirely if he was ranked highly just a week before.

How did the most recent contest change our list? Take a look below and be sure to vote each week over in The Horseshoe Lounge to have your voice heard.