Hot 11 - Post Michigan State
COLUMBUS, Ohio - It was not always a pretty game and it certainly was every bit as gritty as some of the better Ohio State vs. Michigan State games of the past, but when the smoke (from the fireworks) cleared, the Buckeyes were the only team left standing and now are 6-0 on the season going into the open week.
Ohio State definitely played fewer players and those players saw a lot more action in the game against the Spartans as Ohio State faced its first ranked opponent of the season.
How would the first real test of the year play into this week's Hot 11?
This is a feature that we run weekly and there is always movement on this list after each game is played. What we don't do is over-correct from game-to-game. If a player comes out of nowhere to have a big game, he won't move up to the top-four of the list and conversely, one bad game won't drop a player off the list entirely if he was ranked highly just a week before.
How did the most recent contest change our list? Take a look below and be sure to vote each week over in The Horseshoe Lounge to have your voice heard.
|Rank
|Who
|Why
|
1.
|
Chase Young
|
Young may not have had his typical stat line but his importance goes well beyond his half a sack and one tackle for loss. He really created Michigan State's second fumble of the night and was oh-so-close to grabbing several other sacks and his presence alone changed and blew up plays all night long for the Spartans. Last Week: 1
|
2.
|
JK Dobbins
|
Dobbins really appears to be the 2017 edition with his second 170-plus yard rushing game in a row. His 67-yard touchdown run will go on the season highlights and his own personal clip reel as one of the best runs of his career with the Buckeyes. It was a slow start for Dobbins however as the Buckeyes poked and prodded the MSU front for the whole first quarter with little to no success. Last Week: 3
|
3.
|
Justin Fields
|
It can be argued that this was Fields' worst game as a Buckeyes quarterback but it also may be just what he and everyone else needed. People were getting ahead of themselves planting his tree in Buckeye Grove and there is a long way to go. Now that the first interception has been thrown, that won't be a storyline following him around and Fields now also knows what a top-end B1G defense looks like with Penn State and Wisconsin both still on the schedule. Last Week: 2
|
4.
|
Jeffrey Okudah
|
There is not going to be anything on the stat sheet that is just going to jump out on Jeffrey's night but watching the game and watching how well he played shows you why he is going to have a pretty good career in the NFL as this will be his final year with the Buckeyes before hearing his name called early by the NFL commissioner. Last Week: 4
|
5.
|
Malik Harrison
|
Harrison may not receive the notice of Young and Okudah but all he does is just make plays and he scooped up a ball on the ground and rumbled for 22 yards on a Michigan State fumble. Add to that a big TFL and just an extremely physical style of play and he is just what the doctor ordered for this resurgent Ohio State defense. Last Week: 6
|
6.
|
Thayer Munford
|
The offensive line had to deal with a Michigan State team that blitzed more than it had shown on tape and while the first quarter was a bit of a sluggish start, once things started rolling, the talent of the Ohio State offensive line was able to rise to the top going against one of the best defensive lines in the conference not named Ohio State. Last Week: 5
|
7.
|
KJ Hill
|
Hill is now alone at No. 2 in the all-time Ohio State career receptions list after a seven catch night. Sure, Hill did not have one of those big game-breaking plays but with 41-percent of Ohio State's receptions on the night, you cannot minimize just how important he is to the entire offense and his stellar career is evidence of that. Last Week: 7
|
8.
|
Jordan Fuller
|
Fuller led the Buckeyes in tackles and had a key interception late in the game where a marginal penalty call wiped a touchdown off the board. Even with that not in play, it was a strong night for Fuller as he continues to impress all around him with his level of play. Sure, the Buckeyes probably gave up more passing yards than they would have liked but a lot of that was a case of the MSU QB just making the throws and putting them into places where Ohio State's DBs could not get to. Last Week: 9
|
9.
|
Shaun Wade
|
Wade really did not come off the field on the defensive side of the ball on Saturday night with almost a full night of snaps under his belt. Wade was responsible for a big quarterback sack in the game and was laying the lumber, something that he has always shown a keen ability to pull off. He is really playing his way up a lot of lists as of late. Last Week: NR
|
10.
|
Davon Hamilton
|
Hamilton is another one of those players who does not jump off the page in the stat book but just go back and isolate him on tape and you will see why he remains a fixture of this list. The entire Ohio State defensive line really deserves to eat well at that Champions Dinner and time will tell who gets the nod but we were impressed. Last Week: 11
|
11.
|
Jonah Jackson
|
Jackson still has a thing or two to work on but it is hard to find a lot of fault with his game. The O-line opened up holes to the tune of 323 yards on the ground and while Fields was dropped three times, two of those occurred in that first 15-minute segment and the line regrouped and dominated from that point on. Last Week: 10