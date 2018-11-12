Hot 11: Post Michigan State
Saturday's game between the Buckeyes and Spartans felt like it was stuck in neutral for a good portion of the time before Ohio State's special teams and defense finally broke through as the offense struggled to find a true groove. Drue Chrisman started the day off with a four-yard punt and it had the feeling of 'one of those days' for the Buckeyes as the two teams went to the halftime locker room with a 7-3 score.
Chrisman ended up having himself a day however and was constant pinning the Spartans inside their own 10-yard-line and that finally caught up with Michigan State with repeated turnovers turning into Ohio State points.
How far up can a punter climb on the list? We are about to find out as we update our newest edition of the Hot-11.
New to BuckeyeGrove or just unfamiliar with the Hot 11? What exactly is it? This is a feature that we run weekly and there is always movement on this list after each game is played. What we don't do is over-correct from game-to-game. If a player comes out of nowhere to have a big game, he won't move up to the top-four of the list and conversely, one bad game won't drop a player off the list entirely if he was ranked highly just a week before.
How did week one performances change our list? Take a look below and be sure to vote each week over in The Horseshoe Lounge to have your voice heard.
|Rank
|Who
|Why
|
1.
|
Dwayne Haskins
|
It certainly was not Dwayne Haskins' best performance and we cane close to moving him down a spot but Haskins did not make any costly mistakes in this game with 24-39 afternoon for 227 yards and a touchdown. He did have a couple of bad throws but did also thread the needle and move the chains when it mattered most against a stout defense. It will be a good test for 'The Game' coming soon. Last Week: 1
|
2.
|
Dre'mont Jones
|
Jones recovered a fumble for a touchdown (taking it away from Jonathon Cooper) as well as having a pass break up and two QB hurries in the game with the Spartans. Others around him played well and that allowed Jones to shine as he did not have to act alone up front. Last Week: 2
|
3.
|
KJ Hill
|
Hill was tied for the lead with six receptions for the Buckeyes and while he was kept out of the end zone, he was responsible for a couple of key receptions to prolong drives and keep the Buckeyes moving forward, even if the offense did struggle to mount many successful drives that ended in points. Last Week: 5
|
4.
|
Mike Weber
|
We normally don't like to have a player enter the rankings this high after being out the previous week but we also could not have JK Dobbins ahead of Mike Weber after this game. Weber returned to the state of Michigan and ran for 104 yards and a touchdown at the end of the game on 22 carries for a 4.7 YPC average against the nation's top run defense. Last Week: NR
|
5.
|
JK Dobbins
|
It was going to be a challenge to get a lot going on the ground and Dobbins just did not have the hot hand in this game, at least the way that Weber did. He had 13 carries for 28 yards and just a 2.0 YPC average. Dobbins also had one reception for nine yards in the pass game. Last Week: 3
|
6.
|
Jordan Fuller
|
Ohio State's safeties are coming into their own with Fuller and Brendon White looking like the guys who will run to the end of the season. Fuller had three tackles against a Michigan State pass offense tht struggled, regardless of who was in at quarterback in this one. Last Week: 4
|
7.
|
Terry McLaurin
|
We really wanted to find a way to get McLaurin higher on the list but we have a feeling he will remain on the list the rest of the way through the season. Offensively he had five catches for 63 yards but let's be real, he will be remembered in this one for his job on the punt coverage team, sprinting down the field and making Drue Chrisman's job easy with starting the Spartans out inside the 10-yard-line more times than anyone can remember. Last Week: NR
|
8.
|
Drue Chrisman
|
Speaking of Drue Chrisman, did anyone expect him to stay on the list after his four-yard punt? We did not. Then he channeled his inner Ray Guy and had himself a day. Don't look at the 37.8 yard average punt, look at six inside the 20, really inside the 10 and how many inside the five? Sure, it would have been better if Ohio State did not have to punt nine times, but all things considered... Last Week: 11
|
9.
|
Brendon White
|
White stepped into his first start and had five tackles and a big pass breakup in the game. The team gave the game ball to his father, William, a former Ohio State and NFL star who is battling ALS. It was a special moment for all and Brendon White will have plenty more memories on-the-field as he is going to be a really good one for the Buckeyes. Last Week: 9
|
10.
|
Parris Campbell
|
Campbell ends up being a victim of other players moving up ahead of him. He had six receptions of his own, including Ohio State's lone passing touchdown, Ohio State's first score of the day. Campbell should find it much easier next week against a Maryland team that is not nearly as good on the defensive side of the ball like Michigan State was. Last Week: 6
|
11.
|
Jeffrey Okudah
|
The Spartans picked on Kendall Sheffield at times and Damon Arnette was up-and-down but Okudah had a solid game for the most part at cornerback. As mentioned before, Michigan State's 38-percent completion rate was not going to set the world on fire but Ohio State defenders had a lot to do with that with seven pass breakups. Okudah had two of his own. Last Week: NR