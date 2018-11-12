Saturday's game between the Buckeyes and Spartans felt like it was stuck in neutral for a good portion of the time before Ohio State's special teams and defense finally broke through as the offense struggled to find a true groove. Drue Chrisman started the day off with a four-yard punt and it had the feeling of 'one of those days' for the Buckeyes as the two teams went to the halftime locker room with a 7-3 score.

Chrisman ended up having himself a day however and was constant pinning the Spartans inside their own 10-yard-line and that finally caught up with Michigan State with repeated turnovers turning into Ohio State points.

How far up can a punter climb on the list? We are about to find out as we update our newest edition of the Hot-11.

New to BuckeyeGrove or just unfamiliar with the Hot 11? What exactly is it? This is a feature that we run weekly and there is always movement on this list after each game is played. What we don't do is over-correct from game-to-game. If a player comes out of nowhere to have a big game, he won't move up to the top-four of the list and conversely, one bad game won't drop a player off the list entirely if he was ranked highly just a week before.

How did week one performances change our list? Take a look below and be sure to vote each week over in The Horseshoe Lounge to have your voice heard.