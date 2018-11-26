What else can be said about Saturday's game between the Buckeyes and the Wolverines? 62 points, advancing to the Big Ten Championship Game, ruining Michigan's season, staying unbeaten against the Wolverines under Urban Meyer? All of those are great.

Within that game there was no shortage of great performances by Ohio State players in all facets of the game. Chris Olave made his largest impact as a Buckeye with two touchdowns and a blocked punt, Sevyn Banks picked up the blocked punt and took it to the house, Brendon White had a huge interception that he nearly took to the house.

None of those players made our list of the top-11 players based on a season of work. The good news is all of those players have years to go in Ohio State uniforms. Our current list has no shortage of guys who just played their final game in an Ohio State uniform at home with at least two games to go on the season.

New to BuckeyeGrove or just unfamiliar with the Hot 11? What exactly is it? This is a feature that we run weekly and there is always movement on this list after each game is played. What we don't do is over-correct from game-to-game. If a player comes out of nowhere to have a big game, he won't move up to the top-four of the list and conversely, one bad game won't drop a player off the list entirely if he was ranked highly just a week before.

How did week one performances change our list? Take a look below and be sure to vote each week over in The Horseshoe Lounge to have your voice heard.