Hot 11: Post Michigan
What else can be said about Saturday's game between the Buckeyes and the Wolverines? 62 points, advancing to the Big Ten Championship Game, ruining Michigan's season, staying unbeaten against the Wolverines under Urban Meyer? All of those are great.
Within that game there was no shortage of great performances by Ohio State players in all facets of the game. Chris Olave made his largest impact as a Buckeye with two touchdowns and a blocked punt, Sevyn Banks picked up the blocked punt and took it to the house, Brendon White had a huge interception that he nearly took to the house.
None of those players made our list of the top-11 players based on a season of work. The good news is all of those players have years to go in Ohio State uniforms. Our current list has no shortage of guys who just played their final game in an Ohio State uniform at home with at least two games to go on the season.
New to BuckeyeGrove or just unfamiliar with the Hot 11? What exactly is it? This is a feature that we run weekly and there is always movement on this list after each game is played. What we don't do is over-correct from game-to-game. If a player comes out of nowhere to have a big game, he won't move up to the top-four of the list and conversely, one bad game won't drop a player off the list entirely if he was ranked highly just a week before.
How did week one performances change our list? Take a look below and be sure to vote each week over in The Horseshoe Lounge to have your voice heard.
|Rank
|Who
|Why
|
1.
|
Dwayne Haskins
|
After further review, Haskins' day got better after a Parris Campbell run was ruled a pass and now Haskins is credited with 396 yards passing and six touchdowns. Haskins did not make every throw against the Wolverines but he brought a level of passing that the Buckeyes have never brought to this game and in turn the Buckeyes put up a score that we have never seen either. Last Week: 1
|
2.
|
Dre'mont Jones
|
Jones did not have the most tackles or sacks or tackles for loss but he was a disruptive force and has really cemented himself as the heart-and-soul of the Ohio State defense this season. With everyone starting to play better around him, it just means that we can expect to see more out of Jones in his final couple of games for the Buckeyes. Last Week: 2
|
3.
|
Parris Campbell
|
Campbell had his 78-yard rush turned into a 78-yard reception and finished the game with six receptions for 192 yards and two touchdowns. Campbell's speed is just a difference maker for everyone involved and has really become a favorite target in the Ohio State offense. Last Week: 5
|
4.
|
Mike Weber
|
Mike Weber would have loved to hit 100 yards on the ground against the Wolverines but he came up just short with 96 net rushing yards but he did also have a big touchdown for the Buckeyes. Michigan was giving up 112 yards per game over the season and Weber came close to that number on his own. We don't normally fly a player up this high after being out for a week but Weber was in the rankings before he was held out of the Maryland game, so there you go. Last Week: NR
|
5.
|
KJ Hill
|
Hill continues to be the go-to guy for the Buckeyes and had four receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown. Each week he continues to put up numbers and has been one of Ohio State's most consistent players through the weeks. Last Week: 4
|
6.
|
Isaiah Prince
|
We have come a long way since the last time Ohio State and Michigan played at Ohio Stadium and a very young Isaiah Prince had a rough game against a Michigan defensive line that recorded eight sacks, many coming over Prince's spot. This week? No sacks of Ohio State quarterbacks and 567 yards of total offense. Mission accomplished. Last Week: 9
|
7.
|
Jordan Fuller
|
Eight tackles, an interception and playing with a huge chip on his shoulder. Yes, Fuller did get called for an unsportsmanlike behavior call late in the game but Fuller played a solid game throughout and was Ohio State's brightest star in the secondary. Last Week: 7
|
8.
|
JK Dobbins
|
Weber had the hot hand this week but Dobbins still had 46 yards against this Michigan defense and we have seen through the weeks that it seems that there is an alternating pattern between Ohio State's two backs in terms of who is going to have the big game. Last Week: 3
|
9.
|
Malik Harrison
|
In all honesty, we would like to give this spot to all of the Ohio State linebackers but Malik Harrison played out of his mind this week. He had seven tackles, two for loss and a sack. He looked like he was shot out of a cannon for much of the game. Special mention to Tuf Borland who led the team with 10 tackles. Last Week: NR
|
10.
|
Terry McLaurin
|
Ohio State spread the ball around and because of that Terry McLaurin did not have big numbers this week and there was not even much of a chance to shine on special teams with only three punts in the game by Ohio State. But even with just one reception for 12 yards, McLaurin has proven that he is a top-11 player on this team. Last Week: 6
|
11.
|
Michael Jordan
|
Another shoutout to the offensive line and Michael Jordan playing very well against one of the best defenses that Ohio State has played in recent memory. The situation did not become too big for the first-year center and he played very well. Last Week: 8