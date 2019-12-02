ANN ARBOR, Mich. - There were a lot of great individual performances in the big win over Michigan on Saturday and this is another week where we would love to expand the list from 11 to 22 or beyond but at the end of the day, once you do that you can never really undo it, so we had to make some tough choices.

Guys like Garrett Wilson certainly had a lot of momentum from this game, even with Wilson's punt return fumble. He is the latest freshman wide out to have a big game against that team up north and it won't be long until he becomes a fixture on this list.

How do you handle a guy like Shaun Wade in this one? He did not play but really showed just how valuable that he is, because without him, the Wolverines really picked on that next man up and in the first half, had a lot of success in doing so.

But the defense clamped down in the second half and the Wolverines just got tight and started making mistakes while the Buckeyes proved that they are just a machine and that machine rolled over Michigan with little worry once the tide had finally turned for good.

This is a feature that we run weekly and there is always movement on this list after each game is played. What we don't do is over-correct from game-to-game. If a player comes out of nowhere to have a big game, he won't move up to the top-four of the list and conversely, one bad game won't drop a player off the list entirely if he was ranked highly just a week before.

How did the most recent contest change our list? Take a look below and be sure to vote each week over in The Horseshoe Lounge to have your voice heard.