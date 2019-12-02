Hot 11: Post Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - There were a lot of great individual performances in the big win over Michigan on Saturday and this is another week where we would love to expand the list from 11 to 22 or beyond but at the end of the day, once you do that you can never really undo it, so we had to make some tough choices.
Guys like Garrett Wilson certainly had a lot of momentum from this game, even with Wilson's punt return fumble. He is the latest freshman wide out to have a big game against that team up north and it won't be long until he becomes a fixture on this list.
How do you handle a guy like Shaun Wade in this one? He did not play but really showed just how valuable that he is, because without him, the Wolverines really picked on that next man up and in the first half, had a lot of success in doing so.
But the defense clamped down in the second half and the Wolverines just got tight and started making mistakes while the Buckeyes proved that they are just a machine and that machine rolled over Michigan with little worry once the tide had finally turned for good.
This is a feature that we run weekly and there is always movement on this list after each game is played. What we don't do is over-correct from game-to-game. If a player comes out of nowhere to have a big game, he won't move up to the top-four of the list and conversely, one bad game won't drop a player off the list entirely if he was ranked highly just a week before.
How did the most recent contest change our list? Take a look below and be sure to vote each week over in The Horseshoe Lounge to have your voice heard.
|Rank
|Who
|Why
|
1.
|
Chase Young
|
Two quarterback hurries, that's it, that is all that Young has next to his name in the stat book. It does not matter, the fact that Young was on the field for most of the Michigan offense snaps was enough to force them to spend a lot of resources slowing him down and while the sacks were not there, the Buckeyes got the win. Last Week: 1
|
2.
|
Justin Fields
|
Fields proved that he is a warrior by coming back in this game after what could have been a very scary and costly knee injury. What does he do when he comes back in on the first play? He throws a 30-yard strike to Chris Olave and never looks back. Last Week: 2
|
3.
|
JK Dobbins
|
What does Dobbins have to do to move up on this list? He doesn't care about our Hot 11 and if you ask him, he is not even playing at his full capacity at this point. If 211 yards and four scores on the ground against a top-10 run defense is just still scratching the surface, we hope that we get to see a 95-percent game before the season ends . Last Week: 3
|
4.
|
Jeffrey Okudah
|
Without Wade on the field, the Wolverines knew they could pick and choose some battles and there were not many going Okudah's way as he had two PBUs and really was not in the fire most of the day as Ohio State's top defensive back on the field. Last Week: 4
|
5.
|
Chris Olave
|
Olave broke out against these guys last year and while he only had two catches in this game, he still had a 57-yard touchdown where the safety did not get over in time and Olave blew past the corner who was begging for help up top. Olave is poised to have a monster run to finish out this season. Last Week: 6
|
6.
|
Davon Hamilton
|
Hamilton had one of the more impressive defensive stat lines this week with two tackles for loss and one of Ohio State's two sacks on the day. Michigan was weaker on the interior line and we predicted that the Bucks might have some success from the interior line and Hamilton proved us right. Last Week: 5
|
7.
|
Thayer Munford
|
Munford was flagged for really the only holding call of the day between the two teams but outside of that, the offensive line played really well in keeping the quarterbacks off the turf and opening big holes for the run game. We say it each week, it is often difficult to really give concrete information on the line but just go back and watch their play. Last Week: 7
|
8.
|
Malik Harrison
|
Harrison did what was asked of him and had 1.5 tackles for loss and was just a major run stopper as the Buckeyes held the Wolverines to just 91 yards on the ground in the game as Michigan only attempted 26 rushes when it was evident that there was not going to be anything there. Last Week: 8
|
9.
|
Jonah Jackson
|
See Munford for our explanation of how it is often difficult to really talk up the line when this is a stat-driven piece.How happy must Jackson be that he made the leap to the Buckeyes and now is sitting just one win away from a conference ring and a sure spot in the CFP games. Last Week: NR
|
10.
|
Shaun Wade
|
The Buckeyes obviously missed Wade and it will be important to get him back. Jack Coan of Wisconsin is hardly the best passer that Ohio State will face the rest of the way but with that being said, he still can drop some dimes and it would be better to have Wade this time around than not. Last Week: 10
|
11.
|
Jordan Fuller
|
Fuller was No. 2 on the team in tackles with five and had a pair of breakups of his own. Another strong game from one of Ohio State's defensive captains.. Last Week: 9