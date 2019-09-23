Hot 11: Post Miami (Ohio)
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Few people expected Saturday to produce a competitive game. Sure, the RedHawks got the first swing in on the Buckeyes and forced a safety that ultimately led to five points on the ensuing field goal.
But that was it. Miami was not heard from again for the rest of the day with just 130 yards of total offense, 94 of those yards occurring on the first two drives of the game for the RedHawks. 113 of those 130 yards were gained in the first quarter.
Then Ohio State's blitzkrieg of a second quarter happened and this game went from zero to out-of-touch in just 15 minutes.
When the Buckeyes win in such a convincing manner, it is easy to get caught up in single-game performances and make overreactions in picking the Hot 11, but you have got to remember that this is a running tally of the entire season. Plus, many of the starters saw very limited action in this game because that is what the game dictated. Ohio State's first open week is still a couple of weeks away and there are big games with Nebraska and Michigan State still to play before that week without a game attached to it.
This is a feature that we run weekly and there is always movement on this list after each game is played. What we don't do is over-correct from game-to-game. If a player comes out of nowhere to have a big game, he won't move up to the top-four of the list and conversely, one bad game won't drop a player off the list entirely if he was ranked highly just a week before.
How did the most recent contest change our list? Take a look below and be sure to vote each week over in The Horseshoe Lounge to have your voice heard.
|Rank
|Who
|Why
|
1.
|
Chase Young
|
It is unlikely that Chase Young is going to relinquish this spot this season, especially if he keeps playing the way that he has so far. Two more sacks with two forced fumbles in this one, up to seven total, looking to be the first Buckeye defensive lineman with double-digit sacks in back-to-back years since Mike Vrabel did it. This is a truly special year. Last Week: 1
|
2.
|
Justin Fields
|
This was not Justin Fields' most sharp game in terms of the stats when you look at completions and such, yet he moves up. Well, when you are responsible for six touchdowns in a quarter, two by rush and four by pass, it is hard to overlook that. Fields still has a lot of work to do, but he is now responsible for 19 TDs through four games. Last Week: 3
|
3.
|
JK Dobbins
|
Dobbins only had eight carries in the game but he made the most of them with Ohio State's first touchdown of the game on a 26-yard scamper down the home sideline. No back in the game saw more than 11 carries and while nobody put up huge numbers, Dobbins continued to show that he is running with an edge to him and that will be pivotal starting next week. Last Week: 2
|
4.
|
Jeff Okudah
|
Early in the game it seemed as if Miami was targeting the talented Ohio State cornerback or at least they found something on a couple of big receptions. That ended quickly after Okudah hauled in his first career collegiate interception and then the RedHawks avoided him at all costs. Also was credited with a PBU. Last Week: 5
|
5.
|
Malik Harrison
|
Harrison, like many on the defense did not see a lot of action in the game as the Buckeyes rolled a lot of players in and out. During his time on the field, Harrison had a fumble recovery along with a TFL. Last Week: 4
|
6.
|
Chris Olave
|
Nobody is hotter in the passing game than Chris Olave at this point with a tremendous run of touchdowns since his first real action against Michigan in 2018. He had two scores in this game on three receptions. Don't be fooled by the number of 30 receiving yards, because that is all that was needed. Last Week: 10
|
7.
|
Thayer Munford
|
Hard to find a lot of fault with the O-line in this game, even with the early strip-sack of Fields in the end zone. Munford and his linemates opened holes for 227 yards of rushing and only allowed one more sack the rest of the way against a team that knew that blitzing might be the only way to change fortunes. Last Week: 6
|
8.
|
KJ Hill
|
Hill and Fields connected on a career long (for each) 53-yard touchdown pitch-and-catch. Hill also had another 25-yard reception in what was a relatively quiet day, at least in terms of Hill's standards. His 78 receiving yards led the Buckeyes. Last Week: 8
|
9.
|
Jordan Fuller
|
Fuller had a quiet game but that is to be expected from a team that only put up 130 yards on the entire day and a deep rotation of players. Fuller only slides as a result of players moving up ahead of him. Next week will be a much larger challenge as Ohio State goes against a team with an offensive pulse. Last Week: 7
|
10.
|
Binjimen Victor
|
Victor caught a touchdown as one of his three receptions on the day. He has really become a steady target for the Buckeyes this season after being a risk/reward guy over the last couple of years. His 14 receptions on the year is only nine off the pace of his career high with the Buckeyes of 23. Last Week: 9
|
11.
|
Davon Hamilton
|
The Buckeyes were down several players on the defensive line this week and Davon stepped up with a couple of big tackles for loss. The Buckeyes racked up 13 on the day and Hamilton was active during his 20-some defensive snaps. Last Week: NR