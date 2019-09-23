COLUMBUS, Ohio - Few people expected Saturday to produce a competitive game. Sure, the RedHawks got the first swing in on the Buckeyes and forced a safety that ultimately led to five points on the ensuing field goal.

But that was it. Miami was not heard from again for the rest of the day with just 130 yards of total offense, 94 of those yards occurring on the first two drives of the game for the RedHawks. 113 of those 130 yards were gained in the first quarter.

Then Ohio State's blitzkrieg of a second quarter happened and this game went from zero to out-of-touch in just 15 minutes.

When the Buckeyes win in such a convincing manner, it is easy to get caught up in single-game performances and make overreactions in picking the Hot 11, but you have got to remember that this is a running tally of the entire season. Plus, many of the starters saw very limited action in this game because that is what the game dictated. Ohio State's first open week is still a couple of weeks away and there are big games with Nebraska and Michigan State still to play before that week without a game attached to it.

This is a feature that we run weekly and there is always movement on this list after each game is played. What we don't do is over-correct from game-to-game. If a player comes out of nowhere to have a big game, he won't move up to the top-four of the list and conversely, one bad game won't drop a player off the list entirely if he was ranked highly just a week before.

How did the most recent contest change our list? Take a look below and be sure to vote each week over in The Horseshoe Lounge to have your voice heard.



