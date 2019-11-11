Hot 11: Post Maryland
COLUMBUS, Ohio - When the team wins 73-14, there are going to be more than a few solid performances to sort through when looking at the Hot 11, but remember, this piece is not just about one game, but rather the big picture.
With the loss of Chase Young for the time being however, we are going to put a pause on his ranking and take him off the list for now, until his return. There is no denying how important he is to this defense and to this team, but for the sake of this piece, we are going to go with 11 players who are currently playing.
With many of the starters seeing only first-half action, the vote might be tight on some guys who only saw 20-25 snaps in the game, especially on the defensive side of the ball where the defense only played 49 defensive snaps, through the entire game.
This is a feature that we run weekly and there is always movement on this list after each game is played. What we don't do is over-correct from game-to-game. If a player comes out of nowhere to have a big game, he won't move up to the top-four of the list and conversely, one bad game won't drop a player off the list entirely if he was ranked highly just a week before.
How did the most recent contest change our list? Take a look below and be sure to vote each week over in The Horseshoe Lounge to have your voice heard.
|Rank
|Who
|Why
|
1.
|
Justin Fields
|
Fields only had to play for half the game but in his limited time he threw for three scores and 200 yards on 16-25 passing and then also had a touchdown on the ground to keep his impressive totals near the top of all of football. He should have another easy day against Rutgers as well. Last Week. 3
|
2.
|
JK Dobbins
|
Dobbins only had 12 carries in the game and had 90 yards and two scores along with a 7.5 YPC average. The Buckeyes know that they will have a lot of tread left on the tires of Dobbins when the stretch run comes because they are able to share the load with a talented RB group and not overuse the junior running back. Last Week: 2
|
3.
|
Jeffrey Okudah
|
This one is based more on what he didn't have to do, more than what he did because teams are not throwing his way. He was credited with one pass breakup and that would be it in terms of the stats book, but anyone who watched the game closely knows that Okudah has earned the respect of opposing offensive staffs. Last Week: 4
|
4.
|
Thayer Munford
|
The Buckeyes ran for 383 yards as a team and kept Fields upright for the entire game (Chugunov was sacked twice with the 2nd team line in there). The Ohio State offensive line still does not get a lot of notoriety but all they do is go out there and just maul people. Last Week: 7
|
5.
|
Malik Harrison
|
Harrison put together a nice line of stats with five tackles, a sack and two pass breakups. There was a lot of concern what the Ohio State defense would look like down its two projected defensive ends but Harrison and his defensive mates made things look too easy and Maryland needed a rash of penalties and then a kick coverage breakdown to move the ball at all in this one. Last Week: 6
|
6.
|
Davon Hamilton
|
Hamilton made his presence known right out of the gate with a big sack and then added another one later in the game as he has given the Buckeyes tremendous push up the middle and while he might not get the notice of the ends, he has made defensive tackle a very productive position. Last Week: NR
|
7.
|
Chris Olave
|
Olave led the Ohio State receivers with five catches and was one of four pass catchers to haul in a touchdown, and while Olave's TD grab may have been the easiest of the four, he has really moved into a spot where he is one of the most consistent players on the team. Last Week: 5
|
8.
|
Jordan Fuller
|
As with anyone else in the secondary in this game, the numbers really are not there if you are one who just looks at the final book. Fuller was in for about half of the offensive snaps that Maryland had in the game and while he only had two tackles in the game, he still continues to prove how important he is to the final product. Last Week: 8
|
9.
|
Jonah Jackson
|
Honestly, we could have put the entire offensive line in this list, but then there would have only been six spots left for anyone else, so we always struggle on how to give love to the linemen but also keep the piece somewhat compelling. Jonah Jackson opened some tremendous holes for Ohio State rushers in the game and really has been one of the strongest performers of the unit. Last Week: 10
|
10.
|
KJ Hill
|
After a combined three receptions over the last two games, it was good to see Hill back in the action with four in this game and a score. Ohio State tried to find some different ways to get Hill more involved in the offense, with some working and some other being sniffed out by the Maryland defense. Last Week: 11
|
11.
|
Shaun Wade
|
Like his fellow secondary mates, Wade doesn't have have the numbers from this game but his overall performance throughout the year has him on the list as he has really developed into a player that is to be reckoned with and will have some decisions to make at the conclusion of the season: Last Week: NR