COLUMBUS, Ohio - When the team wins 73-14, there are going to be more than a few solid performances to sort through when looking at the Hot 11, but remember, this piece is not just about one game, but rather the big picture.

With the loss of Chase Young for the time being however, we are going to put a pause on his ranking and take him off the list for now, until his return. There is no denying how important he is to this defense and to this team, but for the sake of this piece, we are going to go with 11 players who are currently playing.

With many of the starters seeing only first-half action, the vote might be tight on some guys who only saw 20-25 snaps in the game, especially on the defensive side of the ball where the defense only played 49 defensive snaps, through the entire game.

This is a feature that we run weekly and there is always movement on this list after each game is played. What we don't do is over-correct from game-to-game. If a player comes out of nowhere to have a big game, he won't move up to the top-four of the list and conversely, one bad game won't drop a player off the list entirely if he was ranked highly just a week before.

How did the most recent contest change our list? Take a look below and be sure to vote each week over in The Horseshoe Lounge to have your voice heard.