Hot 11: Post Maryland
It was not a beautiful game, it did not answer any questions, it just opened up more of them. But a win is a win and the Buckeyes came out with a 52-51 overtime win over Maryland when the Buckeye defense was able to withstand an two-point try by the Terrapins and escape with their 10th win of the season and set up "The Game" for all the marbles in the Big Ten East.
Not a lot of defensive players making the list this week as Ohio State's offense moved the ball well on Saturday, in stretches, but the defense had a lot of issues as it nearly gave up 300 yards on the ground to just one player.
With that being said, it is time to turn the page and update our Hot 11 with the latest rankings with 11 games down and one to go in the regular season.
New to BuckeyeGrove or just unfamiliar with the Hot 11? What exactly is it? This is a feature that we run weekly and there is always movement on this list after each game is played. What we don't do is over-correct from game-to-game. If a player comes out of nowhere to have a big game, he won't move up to the top-four of the list and conversely, one bad game won't drop a player off the list entirely if he was ranked highly just a week before.
How did week one performances change our list? Take a look below and be sure to vote each week over in The Horseshoe Lounge to have your voice heard.
|Rank
|Who
|Why
|
1.
|
Dwayne Haskins
|
Dwayne Haskins threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns but also had three rushing touchdowns as he showed a desire to run and that "extra effort" that everyone has been waiting to see. While there were issues in this game in all facets, Haskins did not leave anything on the table as he was all-in. Last Week: 1
|
2.
|
Dre'mont Jones
|
Another day, another big game for Jones. Two TFLs, a sack and just generally being disruptive are all normal for one of Ohio State's best interior defensive lineman in recent memory. Last Week: 2
|
3.
|
JK Dobbins
|
With no Mike Weber to go to, this was a Dobbins day and he had 37 carries for 203 yards and a touchdown. He ran hard and kept Ohio State drives moving forward. While Haskins finished off several series with scores, Dobbins got them to that point and had a great game. Last Week: 5
|
4.
|
KJ Hill
|
With what Hill has shown this year, it was kind of hard to believe he was not targeted more in this game. With that being said, he did have five receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown in a winning effort for the Buckeyes. Last Week: 3
|
5.
|
Parris Campbell
|
Campbell also did not put up huge numbers but he made the most of his touches with four catches for 38 yards for the Buckeyes. The Buckeyes will have to get Haskins and Campbell on the same page more this next week with Michigan coming to town. Last Week: 10
|
6.
|
Terry McLaurin
|
We continue our run of offensive players as McLaurin led the Buckeyes with 118 receiving yards in this game on just four receptions, most of that coming on a 68-yard touchdown where he had gotten behind the defense and Haskins made the Terps pay. Last Week: 7
|
7.
|
Jordan Fuller
|
Fuller was the best in the secondary for the Buckeyes and while his stats were not jumping off the page, he did enough on a defensive unit that did not do much in terms of results. He better be ready for next week. Last Week: 6
|
8.
|
Michael Jordan
|
There were plenty of errors on the line, especially with some bad penalties but Ohio State ran for 283 yards, threw for more than 400 yards and the line held up for most of the game to give Haskins ample time to make decisions to run or pass. Last Week: NR
|
9.
|
Isaiah Prince
|
Prince had a good game and had to face that much more pressure when Thayer Munford left the game with an injury. He was able to come home and show up in front of friends and family as his Ohio State career is drawing to a close. Last Week: NR
|
10.
|
Chase Young
|
Young has had games where he has not shown up and while it was not a full 60-minute (plus) game from Young, he did make his presence known when it counted and had a big sack for the Buckeyes to stall the Terps. Last Week: NR
|
11.
|
Tuf Borland
|
Yes, Borland had a few plays that did not go his way and that is a big problem. But he also made some big plays when the Buckeyes needed them and had four TFLs in this game and a sack and led the team with eight tackles on the day. Last Week: NR