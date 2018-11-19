It was not a beautiful game, it did not answer any questions, it just opened up more of them. But a win is a win and the Buckeyes came out with a 52-51 overtime win over Maryland when the Buckeye defense was able to withstand an two-point try by the Terrapins and escape with their 10th win of the season and set up "The Game" for all the marbles in the Big Ten East.

Not a lot of defensive players making the list this week as Ohio State's offense moved the ball well on Saturday, in stretches, but the defense had a lot of issues as it nearly gave up 300 yards on the ground to just one player.

With that being said, it is time to turn the page and update our Hot 11 with the latest rankings with 11 games down and one to go in the regular season.

New to BuckeyeGrove or just unfamiliar with the Hot 11? What exactly is it? This is a feature that we run weekly and there is always movement on this list after each game is played. What we don't do is over-correct from game-to-game. If a player comes out of nowhere to have a big game, he won't move up to the top-four of the list and conversely, one bad game won't drop a player off the list entirely if he was ranked highly just a week before.

How did week one performances change our list?