Hot 11: Post Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Most people expected the Buckeyes to be 3-0 at this point of the season but many people were not sure what this team would look like with so many questions.
On offense, how would the team look going back to more of a dual-threat quarterback with Justin Fields, a quarterback who played the role of understudy last season at Georgia? How would this team move on with the departure of three highly prolific receivers, four offensive linemen and one of its co-starters at running back?
How would this team react to an overhauled defense and the first year in quite sometime with someone with the last name of Bosa on the roster? Four new defensive coaches and coming off of one of the worst statistical seasons an Ohio State defense has put on the board in history?
And how would this team react to a new head coach, replacing a legend in Urban Meyer?
So far, so good. This team is far from a finished product, but no team is there yet in 2019 but there are a few teams that are starting to separate from the pack and the Buckeyes are among that group.
As always, on Monday we go to our Hot 11 and look at the top 11 players on the team, voted on by a panel of staff writers and member submitted ballots.
This is a feature that we run weekly and there is always movement on this list after each game is played. What we don't do is over-correct from game-to-game. If a player comes out of nowhere to have a big game, he won't move up to the top-four of the list and conversely, one bad game won't drop a player off the list entirely if he was ranked highly just a week before.
How did the most recent contest change our list? Take a look below and be sure to vote each week over in The Horseshoe Lounge to have your voice heard.
|Rank
|Who
|Why
|
1.
|
Chase Young
|
A fully healthy Chase Young is a dangerous Chase Young and after playing last season on a pair of bad wheels, he is not letting anything slow him down this year as he has his third multi-sack game of the season and now sits at five for the season after a two-sack outing against IU. Last Week: 1
|
2.
|
JK Dobbins
|
Dobbins is now sitting at the same 425 yard mark that he was at after three games as a true freshman. There must be something in the water in Bloomington (Ind.) that gets him going because the Hoosiers are glad that they will never see him again in their building and likely never again if Dobbins' forgoes his final year of eligibility after this season. Last Week: 7
|
3.
|
Justin Fields
|
Nobody will be tougher on Fields' week three outing that Fields himself. It was not a bad game by any stretch but his 10 incompletions were a mixture of throwaways, drops and overthrows and he was held to just 199 yards of passing despite throwing three touchdowns in a limited day of work. Last Week: 2
|
4.
|
Malik Harrison
|
Harrison continues to lock down the linebacker position for the Buckeyes and while Tuf Borland and Pete Werner each had plenty of good plays of their own, it is hard not to have your eyes drawn to No. 39 to see Harrison out there making plays, in this game he had 1.5 tackles for loss and continues to excel on the field. Last Week: 4
|
5.
|
Jeffrey Okudah
|
The secondary was not perfect on Saturday but when you remove a trick play where everyone was caught looking into the backfield, the pass defense gave up 166 yards against Indiana's 'passing' quarterback and his back-up. Okudah had one of Ohio State's credited eight PBUs in the game and did nothing to hurt his spot as one of the league's top defensive backs. Last Week: 3
|
6.
|
Thayer Munford
|
As usual, offensive line recognition here generally is a 'unit' thing and it is hard not to gush about how the line kept Fields upright all game long (the one blindside sack was a result of Fields holding on too long on a quick bubble screen play) and opening up the path for a 306-yard rushing day by the line. Last Week: 8
|
7.
|
Jordan Fuller
|
Fuller led the team in tackles but that is not saying much in a day where Ohio State was able to roll a lot of players in-and-out of the lineup and five tackles led the way. Fuller was sharp in coverage and the few times that he was tested in run support, which was not often as the Hoosiers only had 12 carries by players other than a quarterback. Last Week: 6
|
8.
|
KJ Hill
|
It was kind of a quiet game for HIll but then again with just 14 completions, there were not many to go around. Hill still had a pair of catches and a score as he continues to climb the record books for the Buckeyes. The best part of it all is knowing that he is there in those games where the Buckeyes will have to get it done in the air as the rushing yards may be tougher to come by. Last Week: 5
|
9.
|
Binjimen Victor
|
Victor led Ohio State with four receptions on the day and while he was kept out of the end zone, he made some key catches to keep drives alive. The biggest thing to notice about Victor is he seems to be hauling in everything that is thrown to him and his routes seem to be much more accurate and crisp. Through three games it really appears that he has started to really put it all together and realize the potential. Last Week: 11
|
10.
|
Chris Olave
|
Do we want to talk about Olave the receiver or Olave the special teams demon? He will be on this list a lot more during his career and likely higher after re-entering the list this week with a blocked FG and a big touchdown on the afternoon. Last Week: NR
|
11.
|
Shaun Wade
|
Wade really is the Swiss Army Knife of the defense and does a lot of things well. We have already seen what kind of devastating hitter he can be, we know he is a ball hawk and is just great in coverage as well. He continues to trend upward even if he slides a little in the rankings this week. Last Week: 9