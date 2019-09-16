COLUMBUS, Ohio - Most people expected the Buckeyes to be 3-0 at this point of the season but many people were not sure what this team would look like with so many questions.

On offense, how would the team look going back to more of a dual-threat quarterback with Justin Fields, a quarterback who played the role of understudy last season at Georgia? How would this team move on with the departure of three highly prolific receivers, four offensive linemen and one of its co-starters at running back?

How would this team react to an overhauled defense and the first year in quite sometime with someone with the last name of Bosa on the roster? Four new defensive coaches and coming off of one of the worst statistical seasons an Ohio State defense has put on the board in history?

And how would this team react to a new head coach, replacing a legend in Urban Meyer?

So far, so good. This team is far from a finished product, but no team is there yet in 2019 but there are a few teams that are starting to separate from the pack and the Buckeyes are among that group.

As always, on Monday we go to our Hot 11 and look at the top 11 players on the team, voted on by a panel of staff writers and member submitted ballots.

This is a feature that we run weekly and there is always movement on this list after each game is played. What we don't do is over-correct from game-to-game. If a player comes out of nowhere to have a big game, he won't move up to the top-four of the list and conversely, one bad game won't drop a player off the list entirely if he was ranked highly just a week before.

How did the most recent contest change our list? Take a look below and be sure to vote each week over in The Horseshoe Lounge to have your voice heard.