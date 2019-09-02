We are now a week into the season and have some actual football from this year to base our Hot 11 off of rather than snippets of practice, clips on social media and memories of what we saw in the last season.

The Buckeyes ran off to a quick start on FAU en route to a 45-21 win that in some regards was less than satisfying but once you get past the initial shock of how things slowed down on the offense after about as good of a start as you can imagine, you can’t help but be excited by what this team has the potential of when things are clicking.

Sure, Florida Atlantic is not one of the better teams that Ohio State will face this season and outside of Miami (Ohio) and Rutgers, it may be one of the weaker points of the Ohio State schedule. But you also have to remember that it was a week one with a new quarterback, a new offensive line and a coaching staff, while all experienced in their own right, coaching together for the first time as a unit.

Several players almost made the cut this week including guys like Jashon Cornell, Damon Arnette, Demario McCall, Pete Werner and several others while a couple of players fell out of the preseason list despite receiving multiple votes as no less than 20 players all received serious consideration to make this week’s list in a closely contested ballot.

New to BuckeyeGrove or just unfamiliar with the Hot 11? What exactly is it? This is a feature that we run weekly and there is always movement on this list after each game is played. What we don't do is over-correct from game-to-game. If a player comes out of nowhere to have a big game, he won't move up to the top-four of the list and conversely, one bad game won't drop a player off the list entirely if he was ranked highly just a week before.

How did week one performances change our list? Take a look below and be sure to vote each week over in The Horseshoe Lounge to have your voice heard.