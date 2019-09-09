COLUMBUS, Ohio – All of the worries about Cincinnati being a close game that might go into the fourth quarter never materialized as the Buckeyes took care of business and shutout the Bearcats last weekend in a 42-0 rout of the in-state foe.

Justin Fields played very well even if the Buckeyes are keeping the brakes on him in terms of truly going out there and using the dual in dual-threat quarterback while JK Dobbins and KJ Hill both had big games on the offensive side of the ball.

On defense? If Chase Young did not top your ballot, you probably did not watch the game because he is continuing to take over games. Sure, he dropped an interception that could have turned into a pick-six, but he went to social media over the weekend to announce that he spent time during Sunday practice with the jugs machine catching balls. Don’t expect him to make the same mistake twice.

As a couple of new players make the list this week, that means a couple of players will fall out of the list as well, not saying that guys like Chris Olave and BB Landers did not have games worthy of staying on the list, but things change in the Hot 11 and there always will be some churn as players rise and fall.

And we could not go without mentioning that Drue Chrisman probably deserves to be on the list and even has received a good amount of votes. Former head coach Jim Tressel would probably see fit that one of his punters makes the list but there are just too many other options right now to put a player who was involved with three plays over the course of the game on the list.