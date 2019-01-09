The college football season is in the books and now the long wait until the start of the 2019 season begins for fans of the sport but many need a little time to process everything that went down over the past several months. Urban Meyer called it quits, Dwayne Haskins finished third in the Heisman race (and that may have been too low for many), Ohio State finished 13-1 with a win in the Rose Bowl and Ryan Day will lead the team out on the field starting in just eight-plus months.

Whew.

That is a lot to absorb over the past couple of months.

As we start to put a bow on the 2018 season and wrap it up, it is time for one final check of the Hot 11 with a full 14-game schedule behind the team and a final ranking of many players who will be near the eve of the NFL Draft by the time we check this list again during spring football.

There were several players who just missed the cut like Rose Bowl defensive MVP Brendon White as well as Jeffrey Okudah, Malik Harrison and Drue Chrisman to name just a few. But we had to keep the list to 11 players and while some had a great four-game stretch we had to look at the season of work.

New to BuckeyeGrove or just unfamiliar with the Hot 11? What exactly is it? This is a feature that we run weekly and there is always movement on this list after each game is played. What we don't do is over-correct from game-to-game. If a player comes out of nowhere to have a big game, he won't move up to the top-four of the list and conversely, one bad game won't drop a player off the list entirely if he was ranked highly just a week before.

