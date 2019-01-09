Hot 11: End of the season
The college football season is in the books and now the long wait until the start of the 2019 season begins for fans of the sport but many need a little time to process everything that went down over the past several months. Urban Meyer called it quits, Dwayne Haskins finished third in the Heisman race (and that may have been too low for many), Ohio State finished 13-1 with a win in the Rose Bowl and Ryan Day will lead the team out on the field starting in just eight-plus months.
Whew.
That is a lot to absorb over the past couple of months.
As we start to put a bow on the 2018 season and wrap it up, it is time for one final check of the Hot 11 with a full 14-game schedule behind the team and a final ranking of many players who will be near the eve of the NFL Draft by the time we check this list again during spring football.
There were several players who just missed the cut like Rose Bowl defensive MVP Brendon White as well as Jeffrey Okudah, Malik Harrison and Drue Chrisman to name just a few. But we had to keep the list to 11 players and while some had a great four-game stretch we had to look at the season of work.
New to BuckeyeGrove or just unfamiliar with the Hot 11? What exactly is it? This is a feature that we run weekly and there is always movement on this list after each game is played. What we don't do is over-correct from game-to-game. If a player comes out of nowhere to have a big game, he won't move up to the top-four of the list and conversely, one bad game won't drop a player off the list entirely if he was ranked highly just a week before.
How did week one performances change our list? Take a look below and be sure to vote each week over in The Horseshoe Lounge to have your voice heard.
|Rank
|Who
|Why
|
1.
|
Dwayne Haskins
|
You don't finish third in the Heisman voting, throw for 50 touchdowns and put the team on your back and not end up at the No. 1 spot. Hope everyone enjoyed the one-year of Dwayne because he is off to the next level and should snap the streak of Big Ten first round quarterbacks in the NFL Draft. The last first rounder was Kerry Collins in the mid-90s, and now Haskins will add his name to that list. Previous: 1
|
2.
|
Dre'mont Jones
|
Jones made the decision to come back for one more season and while the Buckeyes did not make it to the CFP, he leaves with another B1G Championship as well as a Rose Bowl title. He ends the year with 8.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, a pair of defensive touchdowns and what should be a first-round draft grade. Previous: 2
|
3.
|
Parris Campbell
|
Campbell led the Buckeyes with 90 receptions for 1,063 yards and had a team-high 12 touchdowns and averaged just shy of 76-yards per game receiving. You will be hard-pressed to find many receivers in the Ohio State record books with those types of numbers and it really is a testament to Campbell who came into the Ohio State program as just a raw athlete that knew little about the receiver position and where he stands today. Previous: 3
|
4.
|
Mike Weber
|
Weber may not have had the numbers of JK Dobbins but he finished the year on an upward trend. He ends the year with 954 yards through 13 games and 73 yards per game. He had the hotter hand down the stretch and made the most of his final year with the Buckeyes and will leave having scored a touchdown in every game against Michigan that he played in. Previous: 4
|
5.
|
Jordan Fuller
|
Fuller was tied for the lead on the team with 81 tackles and had many big plays for the Buckeyes through the season. Many expected this to be his final season for Ohio State but he reversed course and announced his plans to come back for a final season. He was the most consistent performer in the secondary and will give the Buckeyes a big boost in 19. Previous: 7
|
6.
|
KJ Hill
|
Hill was steady all season long to the tune of 70 receptions on the year and like Fuller, will be back for one more year despite having the option to leave early. Hill truly was the Swiss Army knife of the offense when it came to the receivers room and could do a lot of everything at a high level. It was easy for him to get lost in the accolades with three strong seniors in the receivers room but Hill was always there when the Buckeyes needed a big play to move the chains. Previous: 5
|
7.
|
Michael Jordan
|
Jordan made the move from guard to center this year and while the Buckeyes were not able to bring home their third consecutive Rimington Award, Jordan performed at an above average level. Ohio State really wanted to get Jordan back for another year and even promised him a move back to guard if he came back but he will go to the NFL as a three-year starter at Ohio State with a ton of experience at two different positions. Previous: 11
|
8.
|
Chase Young
|
Young had a couple of really big games this season and a couple of games where he was largely ineffective. Make no mistake, losing Nick Bosa was a big deal to the entire defensive front and by extension, the entire defense. There were just some inconsistencies in Young's game throughout the year and one could only imagine what his 10.5 sack, 15.5 TFL numbers would look like with a little more consistency. Previous: NR
|
9.
|
Isaiah Prince
|
Prince had an up-and-down year, at times he looked like an All-American and other times he had his struggles with false starts and other procedural issues. It still was a major step up for Prince this season and there is no denying that he could have a successful run at the next level if he can take another large step in cleaning up a few things. Previous: 6
|
10.
|
JK Dobbins
|
Dobbins came off of a 1,000-yard season with a second one but outside of a strong game against Maryland, seemed to fade a little bit down the season. He is going to have to be the guy next season with Weber moving on to the next level. He will have some young guys pushing him on the depth chart but this will really be his chance to shine as the main ball carrier. Previous: 8
|
11.
|
Terry McLaurin
|
McLaurin was more than just a great receiver this season as he also was a focal point in Ohio State's special teams. McLaurin had 11 touchdowns as a receiver to be No. 2 on the team in that category but Ohio State would have been in some bad positions without Terry as a gunner on the punt coverage teams. He proved to be an all-around player and a key cog in more than one facet of the Ohio State game plan. Previous: 10