1. Chase Young We know there will be some people who will be quick to point out that he did not record a sack in his final several games with the Buckeyes but those who watch the game closer still know how disruptive Young was and that the final teams that Ohio State played made sure that Young was not going to be the guy to beat them, at least directly. 16.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles, we can go on and on, but it was a historic season. Last Week: 1

2. JK Dobbins Dobbins will go down as one of the great running backs in Ohio State history, something that many people doubted after his sophomore campaign. This year Dobbins ran for 2,003 yards, 21 touchdowns and really carried the Buckeyes in the Fiesta Bowl until an injury changed his night. He still almost carried Ohio State as a pass-catcher on the final drive but it was not meant to be. Last Week: 3

3. Justin Fields Fields had some moments in the Fiesta Bowl where he looked like a first-year starter and let's be honest, that Clemson defense he went against was no joke. But Fields also did throw for more than 300 yards in the game and when you look at his overall numbers, there is no surprise that he is the Heisman front-runner for the 2020 season. He will lose some key weapons in the passing game but will also get some very good freshmen receivers coming in as well. Last Week: 2

4. Jeff Okudah Okudah not only played his way into being a first-day pick in the upcoming draft, he should be a top-five pick, at least. While Chase Young may have more buzz around him for the season that he had and just how intimidating he looks on the field, Okudah may have the longer playing career as he brings just about everything that NFL scouts are looking for and is going to make some very bad team at the top of the draft very happy. Last Week: 4

5. Chris Olave There is going to be someone out there that is going to point out that if Olave did not break off his rout, the Buckeyes are still probably playing and so on. But those types of things happen and we are not going to let that detract from a very strong season for the sophomore receiver. Even with that, he still had three receptions for 50 yards and a very important score at the time. On the year he led Ohio State in receiving touchdowns (12) and yardage (849). Last Week: 5

6. Davon Hamilton Often times interior defensive linemen are forgotten about but Hamilton made that nearly impossible this year as he was second on the team in sacks with six and was among the team leaders in TFLs with 10.5. Hamilton was the player who really stepped up the most on a line that was filled with super talented player. Last Week: 7

7. KJ Hill Hill will leave Ohio State as the leader in career receptions and had a solid 2019 with 57 catches (team leader) and 10 touchdowns along with 636 yards. People may be prone to forget that Hill could have left a year earlier but opted to come back to make a final run. While the Buckeyes came up short on the team goals, it is obvious that from a personal level, Hill really added to his already impressive resume and made the correct choice. Last Week: 8

8. Wyatt Davis We say it every week, it is difficult to really write out and judge offensive linemen in this piece. There have been weeks where four or five players could have made the list but just based on this being a production-driven piece, it is hard to make that happen. Wyatt Davis had a heck of a year at guard and honestly the whole interior line played at a high level. Ohio State will say goodbye to Jonah Jackson after this year but will return most of the line and should be right there for the top lines in the country. Last Week: NR

9. Jordan Fuller Fuller will leave Ohio State with quite a legacy, especially in a year where the Buckeyes opted to focus on playing just one safety. He is third on the team in tackles with 62 and played the position right by the text book examples. Unfortunately, Fuller's scoop-and-score of a forced fumble by Jeff Okudah was negated by the replay booth and the outcome of the game was most assuredly impacted by what really is a bad call. Bad call or not, it was a great year for Fuller as he is a mainstay on this list. Last Week: 11

10. Shaun Wade As we have talked about elsewhere, Wade is coming back for 2020 and that will be huge news for the Buckeyes. He had a very strong 2019 and the Buckeyes will ask even more of him in 2020 and that expanded role will be good in the eyes of the NFL types that want to see players that can do a bit of everything. It is great news that the last memory of Wade is not written yet instead of going off the field to a targeting call that Ohio State fans will take issue with for eternity. Last Week: 10