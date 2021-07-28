Horseshoe Lounge: My earliest memories - Part Two

Some fans are born into it, others discover it later in life and even others are not sure when it happened. A rooting interest for the Ohio State Buckeyes is the bond that ties the community together at BuckeyeGrove and we wanted to turn the tables to our great members to have them explain the first moment that they remember having a rooting interest for the Buckeyes. As you will see, some are pretty recent memories and others go back into the Woody Hayes-era and others fall somewhere in-between. Response was off the charts so we had to break it into two pieces. We ran part one on Tuesday and follow it up today with the next round of replies. We turn the front page of the site over to you and are listening to your stories. Sit back and enjoy some trips down memory lane as our great membership shares a few stories.

"I was eight-years-old and watched OSU defeat USC and win the natty in '68. I was hooked for life after that. Couldn't wait to get the newspaper every day to find Buckeye articles. Best memories are watching the OSU vs Michigan games in the day room of the barracks in Germany every year. We only got three live games a year in '79 and '80. They showed us OSU vs UM, the Rose Bowl and the Super Bowl. Seems like during those years everyone in the barracks was from Ohio or Michigan. Young drunk Buckeye and Wolvie fans in an Army barracks made for some wild times." - lostinkybuck

"I am a diehard tOSU fan because of my grandfather. My grandfather stayed in Flint, MI, and they had Mott Community College. I guess in the early 80's Mott was a satellite campus of TTUN because they had their banner around their campus. So in my 5-to-8 year-old brain, TTUN was in Flint and the real campus was named Mott. Plus when we traveled up there on the weekends, traffic would get heavy going up 23 due to the football game. This was further proof in my young mind that the stadium was close to Flint (it's actually about 45 mins maybe more to Ann Arbor from Flint, lol). Somehow I saw an Ohio St. vs. TTUN game on TV and naturally thought that it was my state going against my grandfather's team. So in my parents room battling with the rabbit ears and I'm locked onto this game so I can call by grandfather about it. I just remember crying because I think tOSU lost and that meant I lost to my grandfather because.... it was our game and he won. lol In retrospect, I am fairly certain to this day my grandfather had no idea of our rivalry and just humored me about some "game" that was on tv. I can only imagine the incoherent conversation about his team with the M playing on TV against us (us being the state of Ohio)." - Lord Vegas

"I know I was introduced to Buckeye football before the OSU-Clemson game but sitting with my father watching Woody club that Clemson linebacker sticks out in my brain like no other OSU memory." - natjon03

"I guess mine isn’t about a particular Ohio State game, but more about how we lived while growing up in a small town. It was in the early 1950’s, and I was five or six years old, living in Rayland, Ohio. We were quite poor, as was everyone else there, and we didn’t own a television at the time. Dad, my brother Sam, and I would listen to the Ohio State games on the radio. I didn’t know much about Ohio State back then but I can still remember the static coming out of that radio, and how upset dad would get over a bonehead play the team would run. Years later, after I graduated from college and moved away, I would get home and take dad and my brother to a Buckeye game every year. They have both since passed and looking back, I’m not sure which games I enjoyed the most; at the Horseshoe or sitting in front of that cackling radio. As a footnote, I get back to Ohio every year to take my son and grandson to an Ohio State game. We’ll be there for the Tulsa game if I can get tickets. I’m a Christian, so I know I’ll see my dad and brother again in heaven." - 10Success

"My first game was 2002 Michigan (as a Sophomore in high school) - I stayed the night before in Columbus with my uncle, who was a coach on the team, and he was so entrenched in the rivalry that I couldn’t even speak with him. He wouldn’t speak with anyone much that night. I knew it was a big game ahead, but that really gave me a clear sense of what the rivalry was. I then had an opportunity to work out in the Woody on game day, where I met some coaches and former players who were hanging out or working out as well. I got to see the record boards in the weight room, which was cool to see as well (seeing then Freshman Clarett’s name at the top of the board for skill player records for bench and squat really stuck with me; and a young Troy Smith showed up on the board for power clean).- I also had the opportunity to go to the Fiesta Bowl that year. Had a chance to hang out with Donnie Nickey and Mike Doss at the team hotel, which was pretty surreal and cool to see how relaxed they were going into the game. And then of course watching them do the unthinkable and beat Miami has big underdogs was incredible." - TampaBuck1

"1994 Michigan game. Came in from So Cal for a visit to see the parental units who had moved to Columbus earlier that year. Noon kick. Old men screaming obscenities at the visitors. M helmets in one tunnel. Shiny Silver bullets in the other tunnel looking at the field from the north end zone. Place is bonkers. First thing that came to my mind is "THIS IS MY FIRST RELIGIOUS EXPERIENCE". Luke picks off Collins right in front of us. I moved in February and finished school at O." = buckeyeby

"I would watch on Sunday mornings the Earle Bruce show. This would show the highlights of the game on Saturday. Back in the late 70's early 80's only a handful of games were on TV each year.Ever since I was 10-years-old, I've been a Buckeye fan. Then that fandom turned me over to the Basketball Buckeyes during the winter months. I remember watching Troy Taylor, Ron Stokes, Larry Huggins, Granville Waiters, and Joe Concheck to name a few. I've been a Buckeye ever since. I actually graduated from the University of Akron." - Tressel333

"My first Buckeye memory is going to the Ohio state vs Wyoming game in the Eddie Robinson classic in 1997. My dad got me tickets for my 7th birthday and we ended up siting 50 yard line C deck. A game I will never forget and ended up going to OSU graduating in 2012 and met my wife my junior year. TOSU has been pretty great to me over the years." - BuckeyeBoz

"I remember going to an OSU game in 1990 and being allowed in the locker postgame because one of our family friends was the security escort for John Cooper post game. I took my program in to the locker room and got autographs from Greg Frey, Butler B'ynote', Alonzo Spellman, Jeff Graham, Scottie Graham, Robert Smith, and more! It was incredible to see those monsters and I was hooked! What made it even more amazing was that I attended the OSU football camp that summer before the season and met Greg Frey and he remembered who I was!" - riddledoctor3

"First memory is when I was about ten. Saturdays I would grab my old AM transistor radio and listen to Archie and the gang play. I would be shooting baskets against the barn or sitting in a tree listening. First game was when I was in HS - 1983 or 1984. Don't remember the team (Wisconsin). ME and 3 other buddies were riding in one car from Anna OH and following a group of older guys who were in probably late 30, early 40s. Needless to say we had some road pops on the way and none of us were sure where we were going. Anyway we are getting close to campus and the guys in front of us happen to pull down a one-way street and to say the least, we followed. Guess in front of later said that they asked - "wonder if those idiots followed us? yep they sure did". - MinsterBuck

"I am a native Iowan and have been back here since 1981; however, in 1974, I was working my civil service job in Lansing, Michigan. I was not much of a college football fan then, but I had become a hater of that school from Ann Arbor and their arrogant attitudes. My close friend who was originally from Columbus, Ohio, called me and invited me to come down to see him when he was traveling to see his parents. He took me to the Ohio State-Indiana football game. The atmosphere at the stadium and game was awesome. Archie Griffin played in that game and Woody Hayes was the coach. I already hated TTUN. Fell in love with the Buckeyes. I have been to see the BUCKS three times at the shoe, three times in Evanston, three times in Iowa City, and three times in Minneapolis. I have also attended at least 10 spring games. Go Bucks!" - RevMoke

"Grew up in Cleveland in the 70’s and 80’s! I remember watching them on tape delay at night on a local station at 10 o’clock! How times have changed!!" - Sew