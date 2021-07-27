Horseshoe Lounge: My earliest memories - Part One

Some fans are born into it, others discover it later in life and even others are not sure when it happened. A rooting interest for the Ohio State Buckeyes is the bond that ties the community together at BuckeyeGrove and we wanted to turn the tables to our great members to have them explain the first moment that they remember having a rooting interest for the Buckeyes. As you will see, some are pretty recent memories and others go back into the Woody Hayes-era and others fall somewhere in-between. Responses were overwhelming and we are going to break this into a couple of pieces at risk of the story getting too long and losing readers along the way because every story is memorable. We turn the front page of the site over to you and are listening to your stories. Sit back and enjoy some trips down memory lane as our great membership shares a few stories.

"My first OSU memory is sitting around the big box TV on Sunday mornings with the family eating breakfast and watching the Woody Hayes show as a kid. I was captivated with his every word and couldn't wait till the next weeks show. Back then you only got maybe 2-3 games on TV a year and the rest you had to wait on the show the next morning to give you all the highlights and analysis." - Mike11

"It was the 1975 OSU-Michigan game. My brothers and sister were watching the game very dejected, and I didn't really know what the long faces were all about. I wasn't a fan, yet. Michigan was only up 14-7, but really dominating. OSU couldn't move the ball and Archie Griffin got his long string of 100-yard games snapped. I remember asking why the glum looks and they all said Ohio State was going to lose. I said "there's still 1 quarter left, and isn't a touchdown 7 points?" I didn't know too much as I didn't follow football at all. They said Ohio State and the offense were terrible that day, and we couldn't score. All of a sudden, Cornelius Greene came out throwing the ball - a big step for Woody!! Then, they tied the game at 14. I think it was the ensuing drive? Rick Leach throws an interception and Ray Griffin picks it off and returns it inside the 5. Pete Johnson bowls in for a TD and the Buckeyes are up by 7. Next possession, Leach throws another INT, and Craig Cassidy intercepts it and the Buckeyes run out the clock. My brothers and sisters said I was good luck, because I came up and started watching when the chips were down, and we came back and won when I started watching. I became an OSU fan from that point forward!!" - mddcbuck

"Michigan game in 1965 or 1964 can't remember which. Anyway I was in Columbus to take GRE. My wife-to-be and I went to the game as a date, me with suit, tie and overcoat. She with high heels etc. No hats or gloves or preparation for the weather. We liked to freeze to death. It was back when we were young, beautiful and STUPID! Now after 55 years of marriage we do our watching from the comfort of our couch." - heusel

"1974 OSU/UM game (victory) My late Father parked his sleek 1972 AMC Black Javelin in the polo fields and the car got stuck in the mud after the game. My Dad had to push along with a few coeds and I got to as a 14 year old steer that muscle car out of the mud! Never forget that. Then in 2006 we won two tickets from OSU to see the Michigan game and have free food/beers at the Jack Nicklaus Museum pre-game. They mistakingly sent us eight tickets and I sold six for $400ea which I used for my newborn’s furniture (she was born the night of the UF National Championship game). Dad and watched an awesome victory as we know. Then he passed away in 2010. Great way to finish up a life!" - BC 84

"Ray Griffin and another Buckeye, I can't recall who, were guest speakers at my Columbus elementary school. I was probably 7-8 (1974- 1975) No clue who they were but when all the other kids got up to get an autograph, so did I. Had it on a paper plate. When I got hooked though was in 1977 versus Oklahoma. My dad was home for lunch and delayed his return to watch the end of the game. He never did that, ever. He was hollering and got me hollering in the fourth quarter. We took the lead with little time to go and I was an ecstatic. My dad cautioned my enthusiasm because the Sooners had an all-American kicker. Sure enough my happiness was short lived, Uwe Von Schamann kicked the game winner. First game attended, 1984 Illinois. Down 24-0, Keith Byars loses a shoe and goes for 274 yards and 5 TD's. Nuff said." - noneck130

"My first Buckeye Game. I came out as much a fan of John Elway as I did the Bucks that day." - Folanator

"Holy buckeye i was 14 at the time was my first big moment i knew that year Ohio State team was special." - Monabeth86

"In 1975 I was five-years-old. Archie's heir apparent was Jeff Logan. His parents owned a sporting good store in North Canton, Ohio. Every year they put on a charity basketball game and that year Archie played. I had gotten a tOSU rug for Christmas. I took it to the game with me and Archie signed it. Even at five, I remember it well. BTW, the Logans were and are an incredible family." -buckballs

"My first game was actually in 1955 at Ann Arbor. I was 12-years-old and had a Columbus Citizen paper route. They routinely had contests for "paper boys" as we were called as a reward for soliciting new customers. I most always got enough new subscriptions to go on bus trips to different places, including this particular game. As I recall, the score was 17-0 for the good guys. I'm pretty sure Hopalong had a long touchdown run and our kicker (Tad Weed?) kicked a field goal through the goalposts at the end of the stadium where we were seated. Prior to this experience, I was more of a Cleveland Browns fan than a Buckeye fan, but after this game, I was smitten. I graduated from Pharmacy School at OSU in 1967. I am retired and live in North Carolina with my wife of almost 59 years. We still get up to Columbus for the "Pharmacy tailgate" game each year, although I must admit it's getting harder and harder to climb the stairs in C deck" - salsbuck

"Watching Bob Ferguson play for the Buckeyes during his junior season in 1959. He played behind 187 pound All America center Billy Joe Armstrong from Huron, Ohio and two AA Tackles, Bob Vogel and Daryl Sanders. This continued through his senior season when he was second in the Heisman voting to the late, great Ernie Davis and was drafted by the Redskins. Paul Warfield was also on that 1960 Buckeye team. And they whupped on MI 50-20, finishing 8-0-1 and 2nd in the nation in both the AP and UP polls. The 50-20 massacre of MI was when Woody was asked "why did you go for 2 points" with the score 48-20. Woody's legendary comment?..."because I couldn't go for three". This is where the tragedy occurred...where the sanctimonious and arrogant faculty board voted that the Bucks NOT go to the Rose Bowl to play USC. Wisconsin went...with AA Pat Richter at TE and lost. Beathard....his son also played in the pro ranks...and TE Hal Bledsoe played for USC. While Ron Van Der Kellen played QB for Wisconsin." - muskiebuck

"1954, listening to an Ohio State football game on the car radio while riding home with my father after visiting my grandparents. Hopalong and Bobo became two of my all-time favorites. I was eight years old. A great memory of my father and the beginning of my Ohio State experience. Over the years, it has been quite a ride!" - dochh

"I was undersized when I first starting playing football, being eight and loving everything football…I didn’t get to play much. My father was in the Air Force and he was stationed at Anderson Air Force Base on Guam. I wanted to play running back (of course), but my coach thought I was too small, so he rarely let me do anything but be in on kickoffs. We were ahead by three scores and I asked the coach to play running back as the game was almost over and he put me in and had them give me the ball. I squirted through the line (I was very small, I have since gotten over that) and ran for a score (my dad says it was only twenty yards, but I remember it being much longer than that). I thought I would then be utilized as a ball-carrier more, but alas it was just that one time. I was really angry, as my father continually reminds me, but the next two games didn’t see me in the backfield at all. My coach kept telling me that I was undersized for a running back. That is when my dad decided to show me college football (he was a big Baltimore Colts fan, with no college loyalties, but my mother’s family (from Chillicothe) were huge Ohio State fans). My dad told me not to get discouraged, that there was an undersized running back that was tearing up college football, and told me that they were playing in The Game, and we could get up at 3 a.m. and watch this little guy play. He woke me up at 2:45 a.m. and he and I sat on our couch and watched “The Game” for the first time in my life. It was November 23, 1974. I remember telling my dad that this “Archie Griffin” guy can’t be all that great, they didn’t even introduce him at the beginning of the game…they skipped over the little guy. Then he took a pitch for big gain…then didn’t get the ball much. My dad told me that they were using him as a decoy, but would get him the ball when it really mattered. By the end of the game I was an Ohio State fan for life, and an Archie Griffin and Pete Cusick fan, even wearing 45 for every team I could, football or not. I’ve never looked back. BTW: I never got to play running back through pee-wee league, junior high, nor high school. That one run was my only one." - dogisred

"My first memory of tOSU football (and it's a sketchy one because I was very young) was in 1950 when we had the blizzard in late November. My family, living in Cleveland, were huge Buckeye fans and, unfortunately, the game with Meatchicken was played Nov. 25 and we lost 9-3. I didn't watch the "snow bowl" game but my Dad and older brother did and I recall my brother crying and my Dad depressed after the game was over. I didn't understand their feelings at the time but certainly do now!!" - Atlabuck

"In looking to find a way to have a closer relationship to my maternal grandmother (an OSU grad), I figured maybe if I started rooting for her alma mater.... In the fall of 1991, the first regular season college football game I watched was The Game. Desmond Howard & Co whupped OSU that day sadly. My mom told me later that grandma didn't really know anything about OSU football other than "Woody Hayes" and that my maternal grandpa (deceased) had been the real football fan in the family if only id got a chance to meet him. Even though it started with blowout, I was an Ohio State football fan from that day onward." - ottomoon

"Archie in the I. Tim Fox doing a flip!" - reis11

"I was about 5-6 years old watching an Ohio State game with my dad. I was laying on the ground in front of the TV. Half watching the game and half drawing a picture of Andy Katzenmoyer." - MrOhio