COLUMBUS, Ohio-- Ohio State's hunt for a quarterback in the 2016 recruiting class took a great many turns.

Churning through names like now-Tennessee player Jarrett Guarantano and finding no luck, the Buckeyes eventually extended a scholarship offer to a Maryland senior named Dwayne Haskins.

Haskins, a Maryland commit, took his official visit to Columbus in December and flipped to the Buckeyes a month later.

Two and a half years after those events, he returns to play his home-state school for the first time as a starter.

"I haven't really put much thought into going home and playing. We know how serious this game is for us as a team," Haskins said. "