Holtmann wants Ohio State to be more 'tough-minded' after Florida loss

If anything, Chris Holtmann expected more physicality from Florida earlier on.

Coming in against a team that had only allowed 55.3 points per game and had caused 15.5 turnovers per game, the Ohio State head coach thought they would press earlier on, showing more strength in the perimeter.

Holtmann called the Gators more physical than any other team Ohio State had seen this season, but that the physicality he expected from the jump picked up as the game went along.

And when it did, the game turned in their favor, beating Ohio State on a buzzer-beating 3 to secure the Fort Myers Tip Off tournament title and giving the Buckeyes their second loss of the 2021-22 season.

“I thought their pressure really bothered us,” Holtmann said. “I thought they were very physical, physical on the ball, physical on drives.”

It was a pressure Holtmann said Ohio State was able to match when it got its defense set, forcing Florida to shoot 36.7% from the field, 28.6% from 3 and 69.7% from the free-throw line. However, he said his team allowed too many open-floor and offensive rebound opportunities, also pointing to the 33 attempts from the free-throw line

Florida out-rebounded the Buckeyes, 35-33, but recorded 16 offensive rebounds and 16 second-chance points. The Gators also generated 18 turnovers, scoring 22 points off those Ohio State miscues.

No Ohio State player recorded more than six rebounds, which forward Kyle Young recorded in his 14 minutes of play before fouling out.

It was a game, Holtmann said, that required the team to be resilient and responsive, something Florida was able to do at the end of the game.

“It was an ugly game at times, but extremely physical,” Holtmann said. “We just weren’t able to get to our spots offensively.”