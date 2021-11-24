Holtmann wants Ohio State to be more 'tough-minded' after Florida loss
If anything, Chris Holtmann expected more physicality from Florida earlier on.
Coming in against a team that had only allowed 55.3 points per game and had caused 15.5 turnovers per game, the Ohio State head coach thought they would press earlier on, showing more strength in the perimeter.
Holtmann called the Gators more physical than any other team Ohio State had seen this season, but that the physicality he expected from the jump picked up as the game went along.
And when it did, the game turned in their favor, beating Ohio State on a buzzer-beating 3 to secure the Fort Myers Tip Off tournament title and giving the Buckeyes their second loss of the 2021-22 season.
“I thought their pressure really bothered us,” Holtmann said. “I thought they were very physical, physical on the ball, physical on drives.”
It was a pressure Holtmann said Ohio State was able to match when it got its defense set, forcing Florida to shoot 36.7% from the field, 28.6% from 3 and 69.7% from the free-throw line. However, he said his team allowed too many open-floor and offensive rebound opportunities, also pointing to the 33 attempts from the free-throw line
Florida out-rebounded the Buckeyes, 35-33, but recorded 16 offensive rebounds and 16 second-chance points. The Gators also generated 18 turnovers, scoring 22 points off those Ohio State miscues.
No Ohio State player recorded more than six rebounds, which forward Kyle Young recorded in his 14 minutes of play before fouling out.
It was a game, Holtmann said, that required the team to be resilient and responsive, something Florida was able to do at the end of the game.
“It was an ugly game at times, but extremely physical,” Holtmann said. “We just weren’t able to get to our spots offensively.”
After hitting the game-winning 3 against Seton Hall to get to the tournament final, Meechie Johnson Jr. struggled with two points, hitting one of his seven attempts from the field, along with all five 3-point tries, with three turnovers.
To Holtmann, this is just part of the development of both Johnson and freshman Malaki Branham: the highs and the lows.
“I think it’s going to be part of their growth pattern here. It just is. I think his paint decisions need to continue to grow. We need to be able to help him with that,” Holtmann said.
“He’s had some very good stretches. He and Malaki have had some very good stretches. I thought Malaki in the second half had a very good stretch, a very good stretch of play that really helped us. He did a good job staying engaged… but those guys need to continue to grow and develop.”
But as a whole, Holtmann sees a tough-minded group, one that has made progress, but one that can improve, especially when the game is so close late.
“I think in a game like this that was one or two or three possessions for most of the game — both teams were right there — you had to be pretty tough minded,” Holtmann said. I have seen that from our group.
“We have not been perfect. There’s a lot of things we have to continue to grow in and work on. But we’ve had some tough-mindedness to us.”