Chris Holtmann evaluates Ohio State offseason, previews Bahamas trip

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State men’s basketball team will depart for the Bahamas this week to play in two summer exhibition games. Head coach Chris Holtmann said Monday that the Buckeyes are excited to play in some of their first live, game reps since the NCAA Tournament against the Egyptian and Puerto Rican national teams, which the Ohio State skipper said are both talented squads. “I talked to a couple different coaches and they talked about wanting to play a couple different teams, and for us, we said, 'Hey, just give us the best teams that you have there,” Holtmann said. “We believe the Egyptian national team and the Puerto Rican national team will both be really good teams and good measures for us as a group.”

Holtmann said each Buckeye is participating in practices, but forwards Justice Sueing and Seth Towns will not play in the Bahamas as they’re not fully cleared, and the former is “somewhat limited.” Guard Eugene Brown may also be on a minutes restriction, according to the Ohio State head coach. The Buckeyes saw more than a half-dozen members of last season’s roster depart or graduate from the program, so they added guards Tanner Holden, Isaac Likekele and Sean McNeil via the transfer portal in addition to five incoming freshmen. Holtmann said while he doesn’t think he’ll put too much stock into the upcoming exhibition series, it will have an impact on the direction of the rest of the offseason. “It's very likely that the next three days will determine what group we start, so as you can see, we're not in regular-season mode yet,” Holtmann said. “It's going to be a rotation that's going to be a little more full than it typically is, and we're going to look at a bunch of different combinations.” Four-star forward Brice Sensabaugh, who ranked as the No. 67 overall recruit in the 2022 class, has made one of the biggest impressions this offseason. Playing in the Kingdom Summer League at Ohio Dominican University July 3, Sensabaugh scored more than 50 points, catching attention from around the program. Holtmann said while the incoming freshman still has plenty of room to grow, Sensabaugh has played at an “elite” level on the hardwood this offseason. “He is a natural-born scorer of the ball,” Holtmann said. “He has to continue to work on other aspects of his game, including his fitness and his conditioning, but has some real natural gifts offensively.”