This is certainly unwelcome news for a team that is on a four-game losing streak, most recently dropping a 12-point decision at Indiana over the weekend.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State Men's Basketball team will be without a pair of starters on Tuesday night against Nebraska. An Ohio State team spokesperson went to social media on Tuesday evening to announce that both Duane Washington, Jr . and Luther Muhammad would both miss the game for 'failure to meet program standards and expectations' as deemed by head coach Chris Holtmann .

Washington, a sophomore guard, is second on the team in scoring with 10.7 points per game along with shooting 43.9-percent from 3-point range. He has been mired in a shooting slump that has seen him go 2-11 over his last two games and 13-45 over his last five games. Washington only played for eight minutes against the Hoosiers before Holtmann had seen enough with Washington not playing well on the defensive side of the ball and pulled him for the remainder of the game.



Muhammad, also a sophomore guard, has only averaged 6.5 points per game this season as his shooting struggles have mirrored much of the team. He is just 1-12 in his last two games and 7-31 in his last five games including 3-22 from beyond the arc.

The Buckeyes have been playing with a limited deck for much of the season and had welcome news with the return of Kyle Young for the IU game. Now the Buckeyes will go at least this game without the guard tandem.

Ohio State will travel to Penn State over the weekend and it is unknown at this point what the status of either player will be moving forward.

