BuckeyeGrove - Holtmann says Young will shoot more 3s 'by a significant margin’ this year

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– After a double-digit loss to Ohio State this past February, Purdue head coach Matt Painter gave high praise to Buckeye forward Kyle Young, but joked that the Boilermakers were “appreciative” that Young shot some 3s during the game. Painter and the rest of the Big Ten coaches might not be quite as pleased to see the 6-foot-8 big man shooting from outside this season though, if Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann's high hopes for Young's improvement come to fruition. “He’s really been able to catch and shoot for us in space. He doesn’t have quite the touch that Kaleb [Wesson] does, I’m not saying that, but I do anticipate that he’s gonna shoot more 3s than he’s ever done, probably by a significant margin,” Holtmann said. “And he’s proven time and time again that he’s capable of doing that.” Holtmann’s statements come as something of a surprise, given that Young has made just four 3-pointers in 81 games spanning his first three seasons at Ohio State. Young shot 1-for-10 as a freshman, 1-for-6 the following year, and 2-of-13 a season ago to enter his senior campaign a mere 13.8 percent career 3-point marksman.

Kyle Young 3-point shooting by season Year Young class 3s made 3s attempted Percentage 2017-18 Freshman 1 10 10% 2018-19 Sophomore 1 6 16.67% 2019-20 Junior 2 13 15.4%

With seven more total field goal attempts taken in six fewer games between his sophomore and junior seasons though, it’s clear that Young’s confidence in his offensive game has improved, and Holtmann expects that to continue this year. “He’s really shot it well for us. I think being able to play him, he’s moving really well –– he’s obviously had plenty of time to heal up from some of the things he was banged up with, primarily his ankle last year,” Holtmann said. Starting just 14 games as a sophomore, Young claimed a definitive spot in the starting five a year ago, and his numbers reflected his improvement. Young put up career-high averages of 7.5 points per game and 5.8 rebounds, and saw a 7 percent uptick in his free throw percentage.

Without Kaleb Wesson this season though, Holtmann thinks it’s even more important that Young becomes more of an offensive factor in the upcoming season. “I think also being able to move him around with his mobility and attack –– he’s gotta take a jump for us offensively. I’m not saying he’s got to double his output, but it’s gotta be a significant number increase for us to be good,” Holtmann said. It sounds like Holtmann expects Young to become a double-digit scorer for the Buckeyes this year, and given that he played less than 23 minutes a game in 2019-20, that might come naturally with the extra minutes he’s likely to receive as Ohio State plays him as its five. The bigger question when it comes to Young and 6-foot-7 sophomore forward E.J. Liddell tackling responsibilities as Ohio State’s starting big men this season, is how they will hold up on the defensive end.