BuckeyeGrove - Holtmann says ‘long night’ ahead in scouting Minn-NW matchup

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Ohio State’s just one day out from its Big Ten Tournament opener in Indianapolis, but head coach Chris Holtmann’s guess as to who his Buckeyes will meet at midcourt at approximately 2 p.m. Thursday is as good as anybody’s. The winner of Wednesday night’s first tournament game between No. 12 seed Northwestern and No. 13 seed Minnesota –– which both hold a win over the Buckeyes this season –– will move on to meet Ohio State in the second round, but Holtmann views the contest as something of a coin flip. “It’s interesting, I can’t remember being involved in many situations like this, where you’re playing [one of] two teams and not sure,” Holtmann said. “Obviously Northwestern just beat Minnesota at Minnesota a couple weeks ago, but there’s not a clear –– I think it’s gonna be a close game. It’s interesting how you prepare for it because I’ve not been in many of these situations come conference tournament.”

Ohio State avenged its one-point Dec. 26 loss to Northwestern with a double-digit victory a few weeks later, but the Golden Gophers won their only matchup with the Buckeyes in a 77-60 blowout back in early January. Both programs fell on hard times following their wins against the Buckeyes, with the Wildcats dropping their next 13 games in a row, and Minnesota losing all but three of its final 15 games of the season. “Minnesota was obviously this team that was playing incredibly well, that had some injuries, then just struggled. So now they’re fighting for that automatic bid,” Holtmann said. “And Northwestern’s a team that’s really been playing well here late.” Northwestern got the better of the one season meeting with Minnesota on Feb. 25, with 40 combined points from forward Miller Kopp and guard Boo Buie propelling the Wildcats to a 67-59 victory. Holtmann and company are preparing for either scenario, but the Buckeye coach said there are still hours of work ahead once the winner of the 6:30 p.m. matchup emerges Wednesday night. “What we’ve done is try to prepare for both as much as we can without overwhelming our guys with preparation for two opponents,” Holtmann said. “So we’ll have a long night tonight after the game as coaches in terms of finalizing, putting the final touches on the game plan. So it’ll be a long night.”

