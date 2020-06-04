Holtmann says future schedule, travel plans could change to cut costs
Outgoing Ohio State President Michael V. Drake announced Tuesday that furloughs and an interim operating budget may follow an estimated $300 million revenue loss at the university, but it was unclear how that could impact athletics programs.
Head basketball coach Chris Holtmann said Thursday in a webinar with Ohio State's Sports and Society Initiative that COVID-19 losses may lead to future changes in scheduling and travel plans in order to cut costs.
“We have had some conversations about, in the coming years, potentially scheduling more regionally,” Holtmann said. “This COVID-19 will affect how we do things budgetarily in the coming years because of the significance economically. We are gonna try to bus when we can, as opposed to flying to certain locations.”
Holtmann said changes will likely not impact matchups that have already been scheduled, which includes a trip to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in November. Holtmann said that as of now, the tournament is slated to proceed as planned, with teams like Duke, Memphis and West Virginia all expected to participate.
However, Holtmann said adjusting to potential budget restraints could mean limiting high-profile nonconference matchups. This past season, Ohio State took on Cincinnati, Villanova, North Carolina, West Virginia and Kentucky among others outside of its Big Ten schedule.
“I think we probably spoiled, in some ways, our fans last year in the nonconference early," Holtmann said.
The 2019-20 college basketball season was cut short in March before Ohio State could play its opening game in the Big Ten Tournament, but the Buckeyes are approaching a slow return to in-person proceedings.
Holtmann said the basketball team will return to campus in mid-June, some time after the football team returns June 8. Holtmann said he will look to the football program for best practices.
However, Holtmann said he won't rush players back to the court when they do arrive.
"What I want to do is make sure we’re being responsible in how we go about being together in this COVID-19 world we live in. That’s our biggest responsibility I think as coaches in a coaching staff," Holtmann said. "It’s really a fluid situation. I’m anxious to see our guys because it’s been so long since we’ve seen them.”