Outgoing Ohio State President Michael V. Drake announced Tuesday that furloughs and an interim operating budget may follow an estimated $300 million revenue loss at the university, but it was unclear how that could impact athletics programs.

Head basketball coach Chris Holtmann said Thursday in a webinar with Ohio State's Sports and Society Initiative that COVID-19 losses may lead to future changes in scheduling and travel plans in order to cut costs.

“We have had some conversations about, in the coming years, potentially scheduling more regionally,” Holtmann said. “This COVID-19 will affect how we do things budgetarily in the coming years because of the significance economically. We are gonna try to bus when we can, as opposed to flying to certain locations.”

Holtmann said changes will likely not impact matchups that have already been scheduled, which includes a trip to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in November. Holtmann said that as of now, the tournament is slated to proceed as planned, with teams like Duke, Memphis and West Virginia all expected to participate.

However, Holtmann said adjusting to potential budget restraints could mean limiting high-profile nonconference matchups. This past season, Ohio State took on Cincinnati, Villanova, North Carolina, West Virginia and Kentucky among others outside of its Big Ten schedule.

“I think we probably spoiled, in some ways, our fans last year in the nonconference early," Holtmann said.



