BuckeyeGrove - Holtmann says addition of PSU G Sessoms could be big in rematch

“Terrific at scoring the ball, getting the ball where he needs to get it. He’s coming off the bench really aggressive, and he’s a weapon for them,” Holtmann said. “He’s a real weapon for them and then beyond that he’s disruptive like [senior guard Jamari Wheeler ] is. Gives them another really good player coming off the bench.”

The 6-foot Binghamton transfer hasn’t started a game this season, but he packs quite an impact into his 22.3-minute-per-game average for Penn State, averaging 8.9 points, 2.1 assists and shooting better than 38 percent from the 3-point line.

The player Holtmann was referring to is Nittany Lion guard Sam Sessoms , the team’s fourth-leading scorer and second-place leader in assists, who will be back for Round Two against the Buckeyes after missing the first matchup with an ankle injury.

“One of their leading scorers didn’t play against us last time, so that’s another weapon for them,” Holtmann said Wednesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Nothing is ever quite the same the second time around, and in the case of Ohio State’s upcoming rematch with Penn State, head coach Chris Holtmann has already identified one new factor that could make a difference on Thursday.

Sessoms was particularly productive early on this season, averaging 12.6 points and 3.0 assist off the bench through the first seven games. Sessoms got into double-digit scoring numbers in seven games straight, including three against Big Ten competition, but he’s only hit that mark once in his past nine performances.

Even if his offense has cooled down considerably, Sessoms is still a problem for opposing teams on the defensive end.

Despite playing a little over half of the game on average, Sessoms is averaging 1.2 steals per game, which is more than any player on the Ohio State roster.

Without Sessoms, Penn State forced 17 turnovers against the Buckeyes in the first meeting, and the points off turnovers margin was dominated by the Nittany Lions to the tune of 23-4.

“It’s a difficult matchup for us because defensively, how they play, they play some actions differently. They always have,” Holtmann said. “Their ball screen coverage is a bit different than what is traditionally played in our league, which has worked for them. So it’s a different way of attacking.”

Penn State’s success at turning Ohio State over was no abnormality. Not only do the Nittany Lions have the best turnover margin in the Big Ten, but they also force more turnovers (14.6 per game) than any other team in the league.

With Sessoms back in the lineup, even if his offensive production continues to be diminished, giveaways will be even more of a point of emphasis for the Buckeyes than in the first meeting.

“We just have to be more ball strong,” Holtmann said. “We have to make better decisions.”

Redshirt senior CJ Walker continues to come off the bench for Ohio State since returning from his four-game absence, but the point guard’s ability to control the game and make smart choices may be more important than ever as the Buckeyes try to sweep the season series against Penn State at 8 p.m. Thursday on the road.