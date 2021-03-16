BuckeyeGrove - Holtmann says Abmas-led Oral Roberts ‘one of best shooting teams I’ve seen’

Four No. 15 seeds have knocked off a No. 2 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament since 2012 alone, and if Ohio State can avoid that fate on Friday, it will have to do so against the most prolific 3-point shooting team in the country, which also happens to have the nation’s scoring leader. A 16-10 Oral Roberts team that finished fourth in the Summit League regular season doesn’t seem all that frightening on paper with those specific resume points, but a glance at the Golden Eagles’ offensive statistics is enough to scare any favored opponent come March. “They’re one of the best shooting teams I’ve seen on film, and their numbers back that up,” Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said Tuesday. “They obviously have the leading scorer in the country who’s a really dynamic guard, and they play through him at a really high level.” Sophomore guard Max Abmas averages a Division I-best 24.4 points per game, but in the past eight games he’s scored just shy of 30 points a night on 54 percent shooting, including a three-game stretch through the Summit League Tournament in which he was named the Most Valuable Player.

Max Abmas season stats PPG FG% 3PM/3PA 3FG% 24.4 .486 3.6/8.3 .438

From 3-point range, Abmas hits nearly 44 percent of his 8.3 attempts per game, averaging the fourth-most long-range makes in the country at 3.6, and distance is of little consequence in Abmas’ shot selection. “He can shoot it from right across halfcourt, a couple steps off halfcourt,” Holtmann said. “And he will.” The Buckeyes coach said he expects Abmas to eventually go pro due to his shooting acumen, which will certainly provide a challenge for the Buckeye defense given that it has not seen anything quite like the 6-foot-1 sharpshooter from Rockwell, Texas, this season. “Our pickup point’s gonna need to obviously be different than it is typically because of how dangerous he is,” Holtmann said. “He really can come across halfcourt and raise up. And he shoots it with great accuracy, I believe he’s shooting 46 percent in league play from 3, it’s phenomenal numbers. With Steph and Dame, they’ve kind of made that common to some degree in the NBA, but you don’t see it as much in college. It’s part of his game.” Oral Roberts is no one-man band, though. As a whole, the team leads the nation with an average of 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, 15 spots better than any Big Ten team Ohio State has faced this season, and the team’s 39 percent proficiency from beyond the arc ranks eighth in the country.

Oral Roberts 3-point shooting 3PM (per game) Rank in DI 3FG% Rank in DI 11.3 No. 1 .389 No. 8