COLUMBUS, Ohio –– No matter the name, size or reputation of the Big Ten big man matched up with Ohio State’s Zed Key last season –– be it Hunter Dickinson, Luka Garza or otherwise –– the true freshman forward embraced physical low-post battles on both sides of the ball with open arms.

As the 6-foot-8 bruiser continues to develop though, Buckeye head coach Chris Holtmann envisions a future for Key that involves a little more variety in terms of shot selection.