COLUMBUS, Ohio- As the buzzer sounded at the end of Ohio State’s loss to Gonzaga in the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament, Chris Holtmann’s first season as the head coach of the Buckeyes was completed. His team exceeded the expectations set, predicted to finish near the bottom of the Big Ten, but finishing in second place with a tournament win.

However, that buzzer not only signaled the end to his inaugural year in Columbus. It also began his second season at Ohio State.

There are some things that have to be decided before the coaching staff completely shifts its mindset to the 2018-19 season. Right now, that comes down to whether redshirt junior forward Keita Bates-Diop decides to forgo his final season of eligibility and enter the NBA Draft. Holtmann said that he would not rush the Big Ten Player of the Year to make a decision, but much of his roster construction hinges on that one single player.

However, it does not look like that Holtmann is in any rush to start transitioning into preseason preparation either.

“I don’t think I’m ready to go there and think about what next year looks like and what all we need to do to kind of put some of the finishing touches on our roster,” Holtmann said.

With the 2017-18 season over, Holtmann instead has time to reflect on what he wants his Ohio State basketball program to look like, not only next season or the year after, but during his tenure. For him, it comes down to what he thought was the main attribute for his team this season: a competitive spirit.

With players like Bates-Diop and senior forward Jae’Sean Tate as the leaders, Holtmann said that his first Ohio State team set the precedent of what the expectations are for the team moving forward.

“I do think that there is a really significant foundation set,” Holtmann said. “Certainly, we, as coaches, had something to do with that, but, as much as anything, I reflect on, again, the example that those older guys set for, hey, this is what Buckeye basketball is going to look like now, and it’s what it should look like in the future.”

Guard C.J. Jackson feels the same way. With Tate and guard Kam Williams each leaving, he is already thinking about how he could step up and fill those leadership positions as a senior next season.

For Jackson, that leadership is created by the example this year’s senior class left.

“These guys kind of led the way just to show me how it is supposed to be done,” Jackson said. “As seniors, it’s their last year and next year will be my last year, so we kind of just wanted them to go out right. They showed me the way just from every day in practice, lifting weights, pretty much everywhere where, you know, you have to get better. Learning from them was definitely a blessing.”

No matter if Bates-Diop decides to return to Columbus for his final season or not, Holtmann’s team will look very different next season. With four recruits coming in, including four-star guard Luther Muhammad and four-star guard Jaedon LeDee, the Buckeyes could have to fill two forward and one guard spot in the starting lineup next season.

For Holtmann, the foundation has been laid. Whoever is on the roster next season has to have that same competitive fire of the seniors that came before them.

For the head coach, that is now the expectation.

“It better or else we got the wrong guys assembled,” Holtmann said. “That better be what we are about.”