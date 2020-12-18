BuckeyeGrove - Holtmann respects Krzyzewski’s comments, says Buckeyes 'want to play'

Just over a week ago, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski ruffled a few feathers around college basketball with his comments regarding the safety of the sport in the midst of COVID-19. Krzyzewski suggested reassessing the season as the number of cases nationwide continued to rise, saying it would be better for basketball in the long run. "I know the NCAA is worried about the endgame," Krzyzewski said on Dec. 9. "They're not as worried about the game we're playing right now." While the timing of Krzyzewski’s comments sparked a few sarcastic retorts from coaches around the country (Duke had just lost its second home game of the young season), Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann had nothing but respect for the Duke legend and his thoughts on a season. “As far as Coach K, listen, I think when a guy like Coach K speaks, I think we should all take him at his word,” Holtmann said on Friday. “He knows his team better than any of us do.”

According to Holtmann, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski has more than earned the right to voice his opinion. (AP)

Though the Duke head coach voiced a valid concern, college basketball (and particularly the Big Ten) has found relative success in its attempt to hold a season in the midst of a pandemic.

Just nine total games involving a Big Ten team have been canceled or postponed so far this season-- none relating to issues within one of the conference's 14 schools.

Since the season’s Nov. 25 start date, zero Big Ten schools have been forced to pause team activities or quarantine. On the other hand, the ACC-- Duke’s conference-- has seen a number of program pauses and team-related issues. Duke itself canceled the remainder of its non-conference games after Krzyzewski’s comments. Holtmann acknowledged those differences between programs and conferences, saying the Hall of Fame coach can certainly share his thoughts, but those thoughts may not reflect every Division I program. Above all else, Ohio State still wants to play. “I think he understands that his representation of his team is maybe different than other teams across the country, but he’s certainly earned the right to speak regarding our game and the direction of our game,” Holtmann said. “So, I appreciated his comments. I know our guys are excited to play and looking forward to playing and want to play.” While he certainly wants to compete in every game possible, Holtmann knows that is not exactly possible in 2020.

The fourth-year Ohio State head coach was admittedly surprised that his team has advanced to this point with just one game cancellation. “I do think that I’m a little surprised that we’ve only had one game canceled, and that right now, we’ve been able to play six of our seven scheduled games,” Holtmann said.

