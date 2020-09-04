BuckeyeGrove - Holtmann reflects on ‘gut-wrenching’ decision to leave Butler for OSU

It seems like a no-brainer.

More money, increased national exposure and a seat at the table in the Big Ten would figure to make a switch from Butler to Ohio State a deal that few head coaches could refuse, but Chris Holtmann did.

At first.

“I Initially was a little bit standoffish, and they took that as me saying, ‘No,’” Holtmann told WISH-TV’s Charlie Clifford Monday. “In reality, probably I was, initially.”

The deal came together though, and even without a postseason to end last year, Holtmann has led the Buckeyes to four more wins in his first three seasons than the program had in the three years prior.

But frankly, to say that Holtmann hasn’t looked back would be a lie.

“It was a gut-wrenching decision, one that I went back and forth on,” Holtmann said. “But you’re really talking about, I was contacted on a Monday I believe, and really pressed to make a decision in about two days after initial contact.”

Up to that point in the summer of 2017, Holtmann had been turning heads with his results at Butler. His 2016-17 team started the year unranked before entering the NCAA Tournament a No. 4 seed and advancing to the Sweet 16.

Holtmann became just the second coach in program history to make three-straight NCAA Tournament appearances, winning at least one game in each season, and he did it in his first three years at the helm.

In fact, it was Holtmann’s first taste of head coaching at that level, having only previously served as a Division I head coach for Gardner-Webb from 2010 to 2013.