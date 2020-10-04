BuckeyeGrove - Holtmann provides update on 2020-21 schedule

On Friday afternoon, Ohio State basketball head coach Chris Holtmann provided new information regarding an updated schedule for the 2020-21 season.

Facing a tighter budget and a more compact season, Holtmann said the non-conference schedule will be “completely different” than the previously released version.

“On paper right now, it’ll certainly measure up as the hardest in the history of our program, just given how unique the year is,” Holtmann said.



On Sep. 16, the official start date to men’s and women’s college basketball was pushed back two weeks, from Nov. 10 to Nov. 25.

“Moving the start date back from Nov. 10 is intended to have contests begin when at least three-quarters of Division I schools will have concluded their fall terms or moved remaining instruction and exams online,” the statement said.

Ohio State had three contests scheduled for before Nov. 25: home games against Oakland, Niagara, and Akron, respectively. Those games will be scratched from the schedule, with Holtmann adding that home games against “smaller schools” are not likely to be on the new schedule.

The Buckeyes were also scheduled to be in the Caribbean the week of Thanksgiving, competing in the Battle 4 Atlantis against the likes of Duke, West Virginia, and Memphis, among others. However, the tournament has since been canceled and a new event based in South Dakota has been rumored to take its place.