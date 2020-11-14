BuckeyeGrove - Holtmann on preparation for season: 'You’re trying to stay in the moment.'

“I think that we all understand that, listen, in a year like this your team has got to expect interruptions and you kinda have to normalize struggle a little bit,” Holtmann said on Wednesday.

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann is prepared for it all. The unexpected has to become normal for any chance at a successful basketball season.

Over 10 football games have been canceled or postponed this weekend. The Ivy League just took away winter sports. More than a dozen college basketball programs have paused team activities.

In the midst of the news of no Ohio State-Maryland football game and an overall sense of disarray within college sports at every level, Holtmann understands that with an even wider-spread basketball schedule, he has to take some cues from his counterparts on the football side.

Over the summer, Holtmann and Ryan Day were active in communications, the head basketball coach said, trying to concoct a safe way to play as many games as possible.

“I obviously love Ryan and have got great respect for he and his staff. We talked a little more in the summer about protocols and about what they were doing with their guys and what we would do with our guys testing,” Holtmann said. “We’ve talked about a lot of things, and how to best keep our guys safe and healthy from our perspective, so I’ve certainly picked his brain on that.”

Day and his team have reported zero apparent cases of Covid-19 this season and have not had to face any stoppages of team activities since the Big Ten resumed play.

Behind Gene Smith and university doctor Jim Borchers, Ohio State has not seen the level of cases nor spread that some universities have experienced this fall.

Still, Holtmann has already had to face his fair share of issues in the preseason. He said there have not been any positive tests within the program, but conference-wide protocols and contact tracing standards have kept things interesting over the past two months.

“I think we’ve had practices where we’ve only been able to practice with six or seven guys-- not because of, necessarily, positivity, but because of following all of the necessary protocols with contact tracing,” Holtmann said.

On an overall level, Ohio State has still been able to prepare for a most unusual season with relative success. As of Friday, close to 15 basketball programs nationwide have paused team activities, including Minnesota, Seton Hall, and UConn (per Jon Rothstein).

The fact that Ohio State isn't one of those programs does not guarantee smooth sailing the rest of the way.

“We’ve had very few interruptions within our program. Very few,” Holtmann said. “It’s been a real blessing that we’ve had very few interruptions with our practices. But we do expect that there will be some.”