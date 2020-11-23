BuckeyeGrove - Holtmann: 'No question' Kaleb Wesson 'can and will' help NBA organization

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- While Kaleb Wesson was not selected during Wednesday's NBA draft, his former head coach holds firm beliefs that he will contribute at the next level.

Chris Holtmann spoke Monday about the former Buckeyes center who was named to the Second Team All-Big Ten last season.

"There is no question in my mind that Kaleb is going to really add his game, his skill set, to an NBA organization that wants him," Holtmann said.

Wesson led the Buckeyes in a number of statistics, from scoring (14.0 points per game) to rebounds (9.3 per game) and three-point percentage (42.5%).

Holtmann added that he'd been in touch with Wesson and his family prior to the draft.

"Been in touch with his family the last couple of weeks. They were giving indications it could potentially go down this road leading up to it," Holtmann said. "But he’s in a really good place right now.”

There were four players from the Big Ten among the 60 selections, and three of whom were taken in the second round. Maryland's Jalen Smith was the No. 10 overall pick by the Phoenix Suns.

Holtmann also offered an encouraging message. Although Wesson may not have been selected on draft night, it doesn't necessarily mean there isn't a team out there that wants him.

“Not getting drafted, I think what most people understand now, can often be a better situation for young players because they get an opportunity to find a team that really does value their specific skill set," Holtmann said.

Holtmann also said he would "entertain" the idea of a player who had previously declared for the draft to rejoin their collegiate team should they go unselected and have remaining eligibility.

Current NCAA rules say "college basketball players who request an Undergraduate Advisory Committee evaluation, participate in the NBA combine and aren't drafted can return to school as long as they notify their athletics director of their intent by 5 p.m. the Monday after the draft."

However, this rule is still murky. The NCAA also noted this rule would become effective "if/when the NBA and NBPA make an expected rule change, which would make undrafted student-athletes who return to college after the draft ineligible for the NBA until the end of the next college basketball season."

“I would entertain that. I think those are conversations you’d have with the player if he didn’t get drafted," Holtmann said. "Typically guys go down that road and there are really two-feet committed to that process. You’d have to have honest conversations about them jumping back into your team in summer workouts.

"Certainly you’d consider that, for sure, as a coach.”