Duane Washington’s a scorer.

He may be streaky at times, prone to hot and cold spells that made him the X-factor for the Buckeyes more often than not last year, but Washington trailed only Kaleb Wesson in points per game, total points and scoring per 40 minutes.

That role may be even more important without Wesson on the roster this season, but head coach Chris Holtmann wants Washington to become something more.

“He’s gonna be important to take the next step,” Holtmann said on 97.1 The Fan Friday. “He’s gotta be a more complete defender and just a more complete player and take that next step, but he’s got a lot of room to grow as a player. I think he’s a high upside kid and I love coaching him.”

It’s not just Wesson’s absence that will increase Washington’s importance to the team this season though.