ANN ARBOR, Mich.-- Albert Einstein has once described insanity as doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. The Ohio State Buckeyes have lost six of their last seven games, all coming in Big Ten conference play, pushing a sense of "Groundhog Day" around the basketball program.

It has been the same story time and time again for the Buckeyes in this stretch of losses and even for the win against Nebraska, there was sloppiness with the basketball that led to turnovers and poor shooting from the field.

Ohio State senior guard C.J. Jackson said even though all the attention has been going to their mistakes, no matter how hard the Buckeyes stray from lethargic play, it always seems to find its way back into the game, eventually sinking the Buckeyes' chances of victory.

“Everybody comes in for the most part with the right mindset understanding what our mistakes are and pretty much in each game we're continuing to make the same mistakes,” Jackson said. “But we understand that we can't do that or we're going to keep getting the same results.”