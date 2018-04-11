COLUMBUS, Ohio- After one season, Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann knows what he wants his team to look like moving forward. The former Butler head coach, who led the Buckeyes to a second round appearance in the NCAA Tournament in his first season in Columbus, wants his team to be defined by one word: versatility.

Versatility is changing the landscape of basketball at both the college and the pro level. With that, it is something that every NCAA coach strives to have, creating flexibility on both the offensive and defensive aspects of the game.

“Versatility is at a premium, but everybody wants that now,” Holtmann said. “That’s the Warriors. LeBron (James) is as much of a Swiss Army Knife as anybody ever has been, so I think everybody wants that.”