Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-11 07:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Holtmann helps continue Ohio State rebuild

Psva8t6qjlzpiyser69g
Chris Holtmann will enter his second season as the head coach at Ohio State in 2018-19.
USA Today Sports Images
Colin Gay • BuckeyeGrove.com
@ColinGay17
Staff Writer

COLUMBUS, Ohio- After one season, Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann knows what he wants his team to look like moving forward. The former Butler head coach, who led the Buckeyes to a second round appearance in the NCAA Tournament in his first season in Columbus, wants his team to be defined by one word: versatility.

Versatility is changing the landscape of basketball at both the college and the pro level. With that, it is something that every NCAA coach strives to have, creating flexibility on both the offensive and defensive aspects of the game.

“Versatility is at a premium, but everybody wants that now,” Holtmann said. “That’s the Warriors. LeBron (James) is as much of a Swiss Army Knife as anybody ever has been, so I think everybody wants that.”

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}