BuckeyeGrove - Holtmann gives update on 2020-21 schedule

Chris Holtmann doesn’t know who his team will be taking on in its season-opener.

As of Wednesday, the college basketball season is just two weeks away.

That has been the story of 2020 thus far: there appears to be a plan in place-- until there isn’t one.

After pulling out of the Crossover Classic last week due to the high positivity rate in South Dakota, Holtmann and his staff are still searching day and night for an opponent to kick off the season with.

“It was a tournament we really wanted to play in. That’s kinda why we stayed in it as long as we did. It has been a challenge,” Holtmann said on Wednesday. “I would say it’s probably been-- right now, about 70 percent of my work in days and nights has been scheduling."

The early-season tournament would have been Ohio State’s first since 2017. It presented the opportunity to take on three consecutive high-level teams.



Now, per the Ohio State athletics website, the Buckeyes’ first scheduled game is Dec. 2 against Morehead State-- over a week after Nov. 25, the official start date to the college basketball season.

There are only four official games listed on the schedule: home against Morehead State and Alabama A&M, away at Notre Dame, and in Cleveland against North Carolina. The Big Ten has yet to release a conference schedule, which will almost certainly add 20 games to Ohio State’s season.

According to the NCAA Division I Council’s ruling on winter sports, men’s basketball teams “can schedule 24 regular-season games and participate in one multiple-team event that includes up to three games; 25 regular-season games and participate in one multiple-team event that includes up to two games; or 25 regular-season games if a team does not participate in a multiple-team event.”

That means that currently, Holtmann could realistically join another multiple-team event. If he chooses not to or cannot find an event to join, Ohio State can only add one more independent, non-conference game.



The head coach was clear that he is actively looking and talking to coaches about creating an early-season event, and even mentioned hosting one at Ohio State. The biggest constraint is time-- there just isn’t much left.

“You know, the toughest thing about scheduling is that both teams have to agree to it and be engaged and have a date at this point, and want to play the game,” Holtmann said. “I think we’ve had some great ideas about some potential matchups, but we just haven’t been able to have a unified agreement on the game yet. We’ll see.”