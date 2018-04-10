COLUMBUS, Ohio- With this, Chris Holtmann started his postseason press conference, saying it with a slight grin on his face. For Ohio State in terms of recruiting, the last few days have been nothing but slow.



On Tuesday morning, the Buckeyes began to mold its 2019 Class, securing a verbal commitment by five-star small forward Alonzo Gaffney. A Cleveland, Ohio native, he was ranked as the No. 16 recruit in the country in his class.

With only one member of the 2018 class from Ohio, three-star forward Justin Ahrens, Holtmann said that he and his staff just needed some time in developing relationships inside the state. With Ohio and the surrounding states as some of the top areas of priority in the recruiting process, Holtmann said that the success of bringing players in comes down to the work of his assistant coaches.

“I had a lot of faith in Ryan (Pedon), Mike (Schrage) and Terry (Johnson) and how diligent they were going to be in their efforts,” Holtmann said. “You never know if it’s going to look like this, but I did have confidence that our staff could have some success and we will see if we can continue to have some success in ’19.”

However, Gaffney’s commitment was not the first addition for Ohio State over the past few days. Earlier this week, Holtmann and his staff also added transfer guard C.J. Walker, who will not be eligible to play for Ohio State until the 2019-20 season. Last season, Walker started 34 games for Florida State, averaging eight points per game and shooting 41.2 percent from the field.

With the additions of both Walker and Gaffney, Holtmann said that the success in adding players was helped by the success of his team in his first season as head coach.

“I certainly think our season played a positive role in some of the recruiting momentum that we might be experiencing right now,” Holtmann said. “But, you can’t just have positive momentum and not put in the daily work that our coaching staff has done an outstanding job doing.”

Ohio State is not done in the recruiting process. With one more scholarship spot left, with Walker taking one spot despite him not being eligible for the 2018-19 season, Holtmann said that he is in the process of adding one or two graduate transfers as well as continuing to build the 2019 class as well as beginning to search for players in the 2020 and 2021 classes respectively.

With the high profile additions that the Buckeyes have made over the past few days, Holtmann realized that this could be a domino effect leading to other players in classes to come. However, he also realizes that Ohio State will not always be a good fit for every player he likes.

“Maybe most programs would say that, but I’m not saying it’s going to be for everybody, our program,” Holtmann said. “But, the ones we offer and pursue, we feel strongly that they are Buckeyes and they fit us.”

The signings of both Gaffney and Walker as well as a highly-touted Class of 2018, including four-star guard Luther Muhammad and four-star forward Jaedon LeDee, have created an excitement around the Holtmann era of Ohio State basketball. However, going into his second season as head coach, he knows there is always work to be done.

“What I think maybe it’s given is some of the young people that we are recruiting a vision of what we could potentially look like,” Holtmann said. “It’s been exciting, but you are still, you are so much on the grind still.”