After four seasons at Ohio State, Jalyn Holmes was selected as the No. 102 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings .

Holmes is the third defensive lineman in the Urban Meyer-era to be selected in the draft, with both Tyquan Lewis and Sam Hubbard being selected in the third round.

Playing in 40 games from 2015-2017, the Norfolk, Virginia native was an active member of the Buckeyes defensive line, recording 84 career tackles and 14 tackles for loss, including 5.5 sacks.

During his junior season, Holmes was third on the team in tackles for loss, recording 8.5 on a defensive line including Tyquan Lewis and Sam Hubbard, both in Ohio State's 2018 draft class. He also recorded a career high two fumble recoveries.

In 2017, the former four-star recruit had 29 tackles with three tackles for loss and two sacks.

Named as a two-time honorable mention All-Big Ten, Holmes ran a 4.82 40-yard dash at the 2018 NFL Combine, sixth-best among defensive lineman. He also recorded 25 bench press reps and had a 32-inch vertical.