COLUMBUS, Ohio-- Coach Urban Meyer announced his retirement 15 days before early signing.

A large part of that timing was due to recruiting.

"The thing that really started to make things, when recruits started asking me, will you be here for four or five years," Meyer said. "I didn't want to mislead recruits. Gene and I both felt -- not felt, we knew -- and that's what made it now, the decision now."

Uncertainty swirls around a program when a head coach leaves, and in most cases it means losing a number of recruits from the current cycle.

Not the case for Ohio State.

