COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State coaching staff was not without turnover during this offseason, losing Kerry Coombs to the NFL but the offensive side of the ball remained intact despite some strong offers by both college and pro teams to snag Ryan Day away from the Buckeyes.

Urban Meyer wasted little time this offseason in pushing to get Day a new three-year deal with the Buckeyes and the title of Offensive Coordinator and a nice bump in salary, a position he will share with Kevin Wilson, but there will be no Co-OCs under this system.

"An excellent coach," Meyer said on Monday of Day. "One of the better ones I've had. We can't get into that rotating door. I've always asked for at least two years, then we'll have a conversation. So, I would expect him to stay because that's what he told me he would do."

Meyer has seen at least one assistant coach move on to another position every year he has been with the Buckeyes, except the first year. That two-year 'ask' he places on assistant coaches is very real. Day has plenty of goals that he wants to accomplish still while with the Buckeyes and with a new deal, will have some time to get there.

"It was unfinished business here," Day said.