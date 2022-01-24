2023 Rivals four-star defensive end AJ Hoffler hasn't been shy about how highly he thinks of the Ohio State football program.

Hoffler, who attends Woodward Academy in Georgia, made his way to Columbus in the fall for the Buckeyes' home contest against Michigan State.

Hoffler visited with his father, Ozzie, in the fall, and on that visit, he received the offer to play for the Buckeyes. From then on, the Buckeyes have been positioned well in his recruitment, going as far to even proclaim them his early favorite.

So when things opened back up in January, he knew Ohio State was a visit he wanted to take early, so he could bring his mother, Tricia, with him and she could get to know the program and coaches like he does.