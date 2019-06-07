COLUMBUS, Ohio – It was not all that long ago when the Buckeyes were sitting in a position where they had two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster and a mountain of uncertainty facing them as the 2019 season approaches. Justin Fields has never taken a snap as a member of the Buckeyes and Chris Chugunov saw single-digit plays as an injury back-up last season.

Enter Gunnar Hoak, a Central Ohio native who spent the last three years at Kentucky and now is heading home as a graduate transfer to the Ohio State program with two years to play two.

It was not a simple process for the Buckeyes to identify who to bring into the program, this was not viewed as just finding ‘somebody’ to fill a vacancy. While it was not as long of a process as the recruitment of a high school player would be, don’t confuse that with it not being a thorough search that led to Hoak being selected.

“Every quarterback that we bring into our program will be evaluated thoroughly,” Ohio State quarterbacks coach Mike Yurcich said earlier this week. “He's a guy who fits our system.”